MedPower launches Performance Coaching training application

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPower Performance CoachingSM is an all new, data-driven education platform that enables hospitals and healthcare companies to deliver individual performance scorecards and personalized online training to their entire organization.

Personalized performance dashboard and Smart Tip recommendations. (PRNewswire)

MedPower Performance Coaching programmatically reads and analyzes quality and performance data that are important to your organization, like eCQMs, and assigns information-packed Smart TipsSM to address knowledge gaps and boost performance.

Smart Tips are the foundation of the MedPower learning experience, with most microlearning videos lasting no more than 3 minutes. It's the easiest and most effective way for busy providers and nurses to sharpen their skills and learn essential tasks. Smart Tips are automatically pushed to users' smartphones and PCs based on their individual scores, making it easy to find and complete the training they need most, whenever and wherever they have time.

Personalized performance dashboards give providers instant access to their latest scores and shows them how they are doing versus their peers. Plus, each score is linked to Smart Tip training recommendations they can use to improve performance and reach their individual goals.

"It's impossible for training coordinators to analyze data, share scores and deliver custom training to every doctor and nurses," said Matt Downing, MedPower CMO. "Our exclusive Performance Coaching application enables hospitals to deliver personalized training at scale - making it easier for providers and nurses to get the individualized support and training they need and master the critical systems they work with every day."

About MedPower

MedPower is a leading provider of cloud-hosted eLearning solutions for the healthcare industry. The company is helping healthcare leaders like Aga Khan University Hospitals, Frederick Health and hundreds of others by providing comprehensive, role-based training to physicians, nurses and staff. From onboarding to post go-live support, MedPower delivers targeted training via innovative web and mobile applications where and when it's needed most. MedPower specializes in microlearning training programs for Electronic Health Records (EHR), medical ERP systems, hospital and practice workflow management, and administrative functions. Customers can realize significant cost savings and performance efficiencies using MedPower's advanced online training and applications.

For more information, visit medpower.com .

MedPower Mobile Microlearning....anytime, anywhere. (PRNewsFoto/MedPower) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedPower