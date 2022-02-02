itel ramps up recruiting in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after launching operations in Honduras, itel, an international award-winning customer experience (CX) provider, is already embarking on a widespread recruitment campaign to meet the growing needs of its clients. The company's aim is to aggressively increase their headcount in the Latin American country, filling 400 seats by this year's second quarter, to meet the needs of a large North American retailer.

Since its establishment in 2012, itel has maintained a steady geographical expansion, adding Honduras as its 9th location in only 10 years of operation. After exceeding its initial hiring goal in the country, filling 250 vacancies last year at its site in San Pedro Sula, itel is now entering into a new wave of expansion, aiming to secure 134 new hires in the first few weeks of recruiting.

Luis Restrepo, Country Manager for itel Honduras, explains the company's interest in the region, underscoring its attractiveness as a nearshore destination.

"We are in love with Honduras' culture, people, traditions, and talent. The country definitely aligns with itel's corporate values and its family atmosphere. Honduras has all that it takes to become one of itel's centers of excellence, and we are eager to achieve our targets," said Restrepo.

itel currently operates out of Altia Smart City, a state-of-the-art business center, where it services the outsourcing needs for a large North American retailer, among others. itel has quickly become an employer-of-choice due to its vibrant company culture and benefits. The attractiveness of its diverse client base and opportunities for career growth has strong appeal for the local talent pool, which is gravitating away from a saturated offering of customer support jobs within the telecommunications sector.

The company has also recently expanded into Colombia, another rising technology hub, where a team of software engineers are developing an Innovation Lab, which will offer clients new, cutting-edge technologies, tailored to the customer experience industry.

