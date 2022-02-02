Dow named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list for 2022. FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group to survey executives, directors and analysts from 640 companies across 28 countries to rank companies with approximately $10 billion in revenue or among the largest by revenue in their industry.

"At Dow, our core values – integrity, respect for people and protecting our planet – are the basis of our Company culture, which guides our business decisions and how we interact with all of our stakeholders," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. "This recognition reflects the embodiment of our core values in our Company commitments and conduct."

FORTUNE determines the industry groupings by using the FORTUNE 1000 and Global 500 listings. Companies were rated across nine attributes of reputation:

Ability to attract and retain talented people

Quality of management

Social responsibility to the community and the environment

Innovativeness

Quality of products or services

Wise use of corporate assets

Financial soundness

Long-term investment value

Effectiveness in doing business globally

"Dow's recognition as a World's Most Admired Company is a result of intentionally making progress on what matters most to our stakeholders – including Team Dow," said Karen S. Carter, Dow chief Human Resources officer and chief inclusion officer. "And we are proud of this recognition that reflects our progress and serves as inspiration for us to strive to make more."

This is one of several recent recognitions that highlights Dow's progress toward its ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Earlier this year Dow was named for the third time to JUST Capital's JUST 100 list, which showcases companies doing right by all their stakeholders, earning the top spot in the Chemicals sector overall as well as the number one position in the Workers and Stakeholders & Governance categories versus industry peers.

Last year Dow was named for the first time to the Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, the global authority on workplace culture based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

