Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay through February 16, 2023 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

