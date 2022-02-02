Castellum is the Nordic regions most sustainable property company - and sixth in the world

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year Castellum is included in The Sustainability Yearbook, which ranks the world's leading companies in sustainability. As a sustainable property company, we are number one in the Nordics, second in Europe and sixth globally.

"This is much more than an honorary degree. It's proof to analysts all over the world that we are at the forefront of sustainability," says Filip Elland, head of sustainability at Castellum.

The Sustainability Yearbook is published by S&P Global, the world leader in credit ratings, benchmarks and analyzes in the global capital and commodity markets, offering in-depth data and insights on critical business factors where sustainability is increasingly important. Douglas L. Peterson, CEO and Chairman of S&P Global, states that sustainability is now the first priority of global business.

The Sustainability Yearbook presents the companies that belong to the top 15 percent in their industry. The goal of the index is to steer investors towards more sustainable investments. In this year's edition, more than 7,500 companies in 61 industries were examined, of which only 715 qualified for inclusion in the yearbook.

Castellum is the only Scandinavian property company in this year's Sustainability Yearbook.

Filip Elland identifies three clear keys to Castellum's success:

Our sustainability goals are linked to the global goals, with a clear roadmap for how we will achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 Sustainability is a fully integrated part of our business, prioritized by the board and management as well as by managers and employees in the business We work in a structured manner, follow up continuously and make careful risk assessments

"Castellum will continue to work hard to be at the forefront and I am convinced that sustainable operations will also ensure profitability going forward," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Read more about Castellum's sustainability work here: https://www.castellum.se/en/about-castellum/sustainable-business/

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on an ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

