WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Product developers can now create new categories of functional foods and beverages thanks to Prodalim Resources, Ltd.'s new Capsoil Foodtech. The company advanced the capacity for mixing oil and water by developing ultra-fine, water-soluble powders out of natural oils. This breakthrough presents new possibilities for integrating beneficial nutritional oils, fat-soluble vitamins, and lipid-based nutrients into a broadened range of functional foods and beverages, as well as in new supplement formats. Prototypes will be showcased at the Natural Products Expo West on March 8-12 2022, booth #167.

Capsoil Foodtech’s Innovative Platform Converts Bioactive Oils into Water-soluble Powders (PRNewswire)

The market for functional foods and beverages has grown exponentially as health and wellness have taken central stage, especially in the wake of the pandemic era. Concurrently, growing "pill fatigue" has consumers seeking their daily nutrient boosts more naturally through foods and beverages. However, beneficial oils such as omega fatty acids, MCT's (medium-chain triglycerides) and fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, have traditionally been confined to a narrow scope of food and supplement applications due to their lipophilic nature. Such nutrients also suffered from stability issues.

"Oil and water cannot mingle according to the laws of nature," explains Itay Shafat, PhD, Scientific Director for Capsoil. "In Capsoil, we found a way of overcoming this barrier and created an advanced method for incorporating oil-based nutrients into water- based products. This opens the doors to products such as juices enriched with MCTs or ice pops fortified with omega fatty acids. Even hot drinks can get a 'better-for-you' upgrade by infusing them with beneficial oils, such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, or hemp oils. The possibilities are endless."

Capsoil's proprietary technology takes any oil compound and converts it to a self-emulsifying powder. Unlike conventional powders, this novel process results in a dry, free-flowing powder that dissolves easily in either hot or cold liquids.

Capsoil's advanced production technology does not apply any form of extraction, solvent, or heat process, nor does it alter the nutrient profile of the oil. Capsoil powders contain from 30% to 60% of the oil and its bioactive compounds, and the emulsion's nanostructured particles possess a large surface area, enhancing bioaccessibility and absorption of the encapsulated oil, leading to improved bioavailability. This can also translates into lower dose requirements.

"We are working with food and beverage companies to help them tailor new food and beverage applications, or find new novel delivery methods, for desired food oils or key fat-soluble nutrients," adds Shafat.

Capsoil's tech also targets the dietary supplement space, giving the formulators new capabilities for incorporating lipid-based ingredients such as omega 3 into dry pill, capsule, or sachet formats rather than as an oil or softgel.

"Many consumers find it difficult to ingest omega fatty acids in oil form, or they dislike the texture of soft gels," states Nir Ilani, CEO of Capsoil. "Consuming high amounts of MCT's, a key component of the keto diet, is also burdensome for many consumers. Our tech allows for oil-based ingredients to be enjoyed in low, manageable doses and easy-to-digest formats."

"We trialed a broad spectrum of Capsoil powdered oils in various water-based applications, assessing such key parameters as bioavailability and stability of the actives with very encouraging results," adds Shafat. "Further clinical trials are in the pipeline that will allow our innovative powdered formats to open the doors to new advances in functional product diversity."

Capsoil FoodTech was established by Prodalim Group, one of the world's leading producers of natural fruit extracts and concentrates (NFCs), as well as other natural ingredients for the F&B industry. Nir Ilani, who previously worked for Unilever, Frutarom, and IFF, along with Itay Shafat, PhD—a seasoned veteran of the dietary supplement market—were recruited to lead the new venture. The company's R&D center is based in Israel, with production facilities in the US.

