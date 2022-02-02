Senior Connect
AWH to Hold Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday March 8, 2022, at 5:00PM ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 89101163. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

 

DATE:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

TIME:

5:00 PM Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1 (888) 390-0605

CONFERENCE ID:

89101163

REPLAY:

1-888-390-0541
Replay Code: 101163 #
Available until 12:00AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products.  AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-fourth-quarter--full-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-march-8-2022-301473644.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.