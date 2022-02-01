Wonder Media Network Names Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter, Allison Russell, As The Guest Host of The Womanica Podcast For Black History Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Media Network, a women-founded, mission-driven podcast network, today announced that grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Russell has been named as the guest host of Womanica, a daily women's history podcast. During Black History Month, Russell will highlight the innovative Black Women artists whose musical expressions shaped and enlivened our society and culture.

Allison Russell will host a full month of Womanica. (PRNewswire)

From Etta James' raspy vocal stylings to Mary Lou Williams' masterful Kansas City jazz sound - Russell will acknowledge the vast contributions that Black artists made to the music industry. This collaboration with Wonder Media Network and Russell comes on the heels of her 2021 album, Outside Child, being nominated for three Grammys.

"I could not be more honored and thrilled to guest host this month's Womanica podcast. I've always admired the show's ability to amplify the vibrant, untold stories of notable women throughout history. I'm especially galvanized and eager to highlight these brilliant Black Women—iconic, trailblazing musicians all. These timeless artists have had such a profound influence on my career and art, and a foundational, formative influence on the music industry, and society as we know it," said Russell.

Listeners can get their daily dose of stories, human moments, and historical breakthroughs by following Womanica on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

Wonder Media Network is a pioneering audio-first media company that uses stories to inspire action, to promote equality and justice, and to introduce empathy into politics, business, and culture. Wonder Media Network (WMN) presents the stories we seldom hear and the perspectives we often miss. We dig into the narratives of people - particularly women - who are stepping up to enact change. WMN is a women's media company born out of a sense that gender parity in all segments of society is a value worth fighting for. We create original content, work with like-minded organizations and individuals to co-create content, and offer end-to-end production services to select clients for white-label projects. Interested in working with us? Don't hesitate to reach out.

