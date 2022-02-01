TQIntelligence Awarded $1 Million from the National Science Foundation To Eliminate Disparities in Mental Health Treatment Outcomes in Children Small Business Innovation Research Program Provides Seed Funding for R&D

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TQIntelligence has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant for $1 million. The grant will be used to conduct research and development (R&D) work leveraging human voice/speech and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop its voice biomarker technology, which will support mental health providers focusing on children and adolescents.The NSF grant is very competitive and only funds 5 percent of the applicant companies and educational institutions.

TQIntelligence is a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company seeking to eliminate disparities in mental health treatment, which are primary sources of chronic poverty and educational underachievement. (PRNewswire)

TQIntelligence seeks to eliminate disparities in mental health treatment outcomes, which are primary sources of chronic poverty and educational underachievement. Through voice biomarker and AI technology, TQIntelligence can identify mental health issues that children in treatment may be unable to articulate to their therapists due to lack of insight and awareness. Youth from marginalized communities may also feel uncomfortable disclosing symptoms due to fear of repercussions. AI technology can identify the underlying emotional struggle for children in treatment who may lack the appropriate vocabulary to identify and express their emotional distress.

The disparities in treatment outcomes for marginalized communities has real life consequences. According to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), suicide is the second leading cause of death among Black children between 10- and 14-years old. Among Black youth from 15- to 19-years old, it is the third leading cause of death.

TQIntelligence uses voice biomarkers to support therapists at the time of care, during the counseling session to eliminate the disparities in treatment outcomes. Real-time feedback provides therapists with actionable data and identifies psychiatric symptoms that a novice and stressed therapist might otherwise miss, bridging gaps in mental health resources and quality of care.

"Health equity is a serious social justice issue and children and adolescents in marginalized communities suffer disproportionately from pediatric trauma," said Dr. Yared Alemu, founder and chief executive officer of TQIntelligence. "By introducing objective data, transparency and accountability to the process, we can transform behavioral healthcare for at-risk youth."

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, division director of the division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $256,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II (up to $1,000,000). Small businesses with Phase II funding are also eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party equity investments.

About TQIntelligence

TQIntelligence is a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company seeking to eliminate disparities in mental health treatment, which are primary sources of chronic poverty and educational underachievement. By leveraging voice biomarkers and AI technology, TQIntelligence objectively identifies pediatric trauma and emotional distress, notifying therapists in real-time, during sessions. The technology also remotely monitors patients to support therapist management of high risk patients. Based in Atlanta, TQIntelligence's early research and ongoing product development have been supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Family Ties Enterprises, Georgia HOPE, Thompson Family and Child Focus, Google for Startups, Google Black Founders Fund, Google Atlanta Founders Academy, Goodie Nation, Kravis Lab for Social Impact, ATDC, The Georgia Minority Business Development Agency, Jumpstart Foundry, Startup Health, Village Capital, ASCEND Atlanta, ACE and Invest Atlanta.

To learn more about TQIntelligence, visit: https://www.tqintelligence.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TQIntelligence