Tomi.ai Joins StartX to Blaze the Trail for Predictive Marketing in Banking, Real Estate, and SaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomi.ai is excited to announce its acceptance into StartX, a coveted startup accelerator created by, and for, the brightest Stanford alumni and faculty founders. Tomi.ai is a predictive marketing platform that empowers businesses with long sales & LTV cycles to turn their paid digital marketing into a fully transparent e-commerce-like business.

Starting January 2022, Tomi.ai will begin its journey with StartX. The company is honored to join a network of over 1,800 Stanford alumni and faculty founders, and to become a part of an expanding number of successful companies such as Patreon and Lime . The founders are looking forward to connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and learning from outstanding mentors and peers.

Tomi.ai’s Dmitry Popov, Co-founder and Head of Growth (left), and Konstantin Bayandin, Founder and CEO (right) visiting their alma mater at Stanford University in Stanford, California (PRNewswire)

"It truly feels like I'm coming back home," reflects Tomi.ai's Founder and CEO, Konstantin Bayandin, "I first arrived at Stanford GSB as an MBA student, and now I am returning as an entrepreneur. I am incredibly grateful to have the support of my alma mater as we embark on a new chapter."

Since launching in mid 2020 Tomi.ai enjoyed solid early traction with 10x revenue growth over the last 15 months, reaching an important milestone of having 24 active customers and 17 full time team members by the end of 2021. The company is looking to hire more team members to meet the surging demand. Today, we process over 1,100 requests per second, and websites powered by our technology are frequented by 150+ million unique monthly users.

One major form of inspiration for Tomi.ai's product came from Konstantin Bayandin's switch from e-commerce (where he was a CMO of OZON for 5 years) to real estate when he joined Compass as a Senior Director for Digital Marketing and Marketing Technology. "I was shocked how hard it is to do digital marketing in real estate companies compared to e-commerce, because they don't have immediate, frequent, and online business related objectives to optimize digital ads for the actual business outcomes. As a result, the performance of ads is not that high and marketers are limited in their ability to do A/B tests" says Konstantin. This was largely why Tomi.ai focused on real estate customers at first .

Along this way Dmitry Popov joined Tomi.ai as an early investor, and later - Co-Founder & Head of Growth. "As a former banker and McKinsey consultant I was excited about the predictive marketing opportunity for banks, so we started exploring it. Now we have several successful cases where we delivered 25-45% lower customer acquisition cost while acquiring more customers. Banking is our fastest growing sector now" Dmitry says.

