Sun Life receives 100% score from Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ workplace equality

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received a 100% score for 14 consecutive years on the HRC's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey that reports on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Sun Life proudly supports and engages workplace and community activities that promote inclusion for all diverse groups, including LGBTQ+, Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and those who are differently-abled.

"We have worked hard to listen to our colleagues and continue to grow and strengthen our inclusion commitments," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Whether at the office or at home, we encourage every employee to bring their authentic selves to work every day. But there is always more to do – within our company and in our community. We are committed to continuing that work for all communities at Sun Life and anywhere else we see an opportunity and need."

Sun Life engages in many events and activities throughout the year on issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community and address equity and inclusion for all diverse groups. In 2021 Sun Life's Pride Inclusion Network attended a panel featuring Black, Indigenous and People of Color members of the LGBTQ+ community discussing allyship for gender diverse people, and hosted a virtual live discussion during Transgender Awareness Month in November with representatives from Trans Youth, a media-centered leadership program that teaches transgender and nonbinary leaders media skills, leadership confidence, and campaign strategies. Other events and initiatives in 2021 include engagement activities during National Coming Out Day in October, and philanthropic donations to GLAD (Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders), Human Rights Campaign, EqualityMaine, The Transgender Law Center, Kansas City AIDS Foundation and BelongTo (based in Ireland).

Sun Life has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, joining 13 employer briefs that helped lead to the defeat of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) in 2013 and state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage in 2015. In 2019 Sun Life joined other employers in signing on to an amicus brief for the Supreme Court cases determining whether LGBTQ+ employees are protected under the current U.S. civil rights law. The brief was led by a coalition of organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and Freedom for All Americans, the bipartisan campaign, of which Sun Life is a member, that works to enact nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sun Life's Inclusion Networks also include BEA (Black Excellence Alliance), HOLA (Hispanic Organization for Leaders & Achievers), AAHA (Asian American Heritage Association), BrightWomen and DiverseAbility. For more information on Sun Life's Inclusion Networks and activities around Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/inclusion-networks/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.39 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

