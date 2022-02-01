Samaritan's Purse Launches Spanish Website To Inform, Encourage, And Mobilize Hispanic Community

BOONE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse launched an official Spanish website to reach and engage Spanish-speakers in their heart language. Now, you can stay up-to-date on the global work of Samaritan's Purse in Spanish via SamaritansPurse.org/ES.

Since 2018, Samaritan’s Purse has ministered to more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants in Colombia while reminding them that they are not alone or forgotten. (PRNewswire)

Samaritan's Purse maintains an active presence in Central, South, and Latin America. Based in Boone, North Carolina, United States, the international Christian relief organization specializes in providing emergency relief and spiritual encouragement in locations where few others are working. Currently, the organization operates field offices in 17 countries—including Bolivia and Colombia—to aid victims of war, famine, poverty, disaster, and persecution in Jesus' name.

"Samaritan's Purse has been ministering to families in Spanish-speaking countries for decades," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse. "We want to encourage and mobilize the Hispanic community by speaking to them in their own language so that we can continue to work together for the sake of the Gospel."

In Colombia, teams are providing food, shelter, and medical care to migrant families traveling from Venezuela in search of a better life. Over the past several years, millions of 'caminantes' have fled their homeland—leaving behind a collapsing healthcare system, food insecurity, and violence. Since 2018, Samaritan's Purse has ministered to more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants while reminding them that they are not alone or forgotten.

Over the past two years, Samaritan's Purse deployed eight Emergency Field Hospitals around the world—including one to Honduras after Hurricanes Eta and Iota struck Central America, triggering catastrophic flooding and landslides. Teams of Samaritan's Purse doctors and nurses treated more than 3,700 patients across northern Honduras at the Emergency Field Hospital and through mobile medical teams. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Samaritan's Purse medical staff cared for more than 960 COVID-19 patients at the field hospitals, specially-outfitted as respiratory care units, in Italy, New York City, the Bahamas, western North Carolina, southern California, and Mississippi.

The website is regularly updated with impactful stories of what God is doing through Samaritan's Purse programs such as U.S. Disaster Relief, Children's Heart Project, International Relief, and World Medical Mission. For more information on the work that Samaritan's Purse is doing to share the Gospel and reduce suffering around the world, visit SamaritansPurse.org/ES.

Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crises—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution.

(PRNewsfoto/Samaritan’s Purse) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse