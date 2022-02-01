ROSSMAN MEDIA ACQUIRES SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING AGENCY DAVIES + DIXON

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossman Media, a premier social media agency that serves the world's leading global brands has acquired davies + dixon, a woman-owned award-winning social media marketing agency based in Seattle, WA. The acquisition became official on January 10th, 2022. The combined companies will operate as Rossman Media, further establishing themselves as a leading global social media agency.

Alex Rossman, founder of Rossman Media shared, "We were drawn to davies + dixon because of the team's trusted presence in the northwest and beyond. We pursued this relationship because of their evident commitment to creating an intentional and impactful company culture and deep client relationships. The founders, Makenzie and Kelsey, have over seven years of experience as successful agency owners and harness the very values that Rossman Media cherishes."

"The Rossman Media team impressed us from the start and we're humbled at the opportunity to be part of it. This collaboration will allow for greater opportunities and growth for our collective team, clients and the impact we will make together in the industry. Makenzie and I are eager to bring our experience to Rossman Media and support scaling and cultivating this forward-thinking team," said Kelsey Dixon, co-founder of davies + dixon.

The acquisition of davies + dixon fits into Rossman Media's mission to help growing brands engage and convert more customers through award-winning social media strategies. The purchase of davies + dixon will bring co-founders Makenzie Davies and Kelsey Dixon to the Rossman Media executive leadership team alongside founder and CEO Alex Rossman. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Rossman Media is an all-remote company that employs 60 people and growing.

About Rossman Media: Founded in 2017 by Alex Rossman, Rossman Media is an award-winning, premier social media agency serving the world's leading global brands such as Airbnb, OrangeTheory Fitness, Nike, Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue to name a few. Rossman Media has been awarded "Best New Social Media Agency" of 2020 by Business Insider, listed as a Top Social Media Marketing Company in Oregon by Clutch and listed as one of the "Top 100 Visual Effect Companies in Los Angeles" by the Manifest.

About davies + dixon: davies + dixon is a fully remote, social media marketing agency based in Seattle, founded by Makenzie Davies and Kelsey Dixon in 2014. d+d is celebrated for its all-female, boundary-pushing team and its marketing strategies that have changed the trajectory of growing brands. d+d's clients are changemakers, trendsetters and social-do-gooders. The team has been recognized as a Supplier of the Year from Smart Meetings Magazine, a MeetingsNet Changemaker, Connect 40 under 40, PSBJ 40 under 40 and more.

