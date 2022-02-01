Premium Beauty Brand Underlining Raises $6M Seed Round With Sights Set On Major Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underlining , a beauty and wellness company based out of Miami and led by Co-Founder and CEO Razvan Romanescu, announced today the close of a $6M Seed investment round. The round was led by Peter Warnøe and Christian Tarp at Nordic Eye Venture Capital. Underlining has partnered with Nordic Eye Venture Capital to further its direct to consumer business, expand its product lines, and launch in retail and multiple international locations.

Underlining is reimagining the consumer beauty experience by providing premium people products that are high quality and cruelty-free through their flagship brands Nailboo , HIDE , and TatBrow . Underlining has seen immense success by amassing over 1 million customers worldwide within their first two years since launch. This can be attributed to thoughtful social media campaigns and creative ads the brand has been able to create. Being a DTC brand, Underlining has relied heavily on marketing and their social channels including Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, Google and Snapchat to grow their audience base. The brand has been able to showcase their products through viral social ads proving the value in their house of brands strategy. The company is supported by two brand powerhouse advisors, Henry Davis, Chief Strategy Officer Chord Commerce (formerly President of Glossier) and Jaime Schmidt, Founder of Schmidt's Naturals.

"I am thrilled to announce this investment from Nordic Eye Venture Capital. This investment will help our business immensely. While I consider myself a true entrepreneur having started over 4 businesses, Underlining is the one that I see endless potential for. Thanks to Peter, Christian and the entire Nordic Eye Team, Underlining will continue to expand our brands, team and overall business," says Co-Founder and CEO, Raz Romanescu.

"We are excited to invest in Underlining and their fast-growing brands focused on Millennials and Gen-Z. They have in a short time built a best-in-class provider of high quality, value-for-money cosmetics and we have high expectations for the future collaboration," says Peter Warnøe, Founding Partner of Nordic Eye Venture Capital.

"We are proud to be backing the founders of Underlining in their continued journey building a leading beauty company. The founders have shown tremendous grit by building a successful established business over a short period of time. We are thrilled to have been offered the chance to be part of the Underlining ownership circle and we see huge potential for the company going forward," says Christian Tarp, Partner & CIO of Nordic Eye Venture Capital.

About Nordic Eye Venture Capital

Nordic Eye Venture Capital is a Danish based venture capital fund, which primarily invests in Northern European and US growth companies within tech and lifestyle, and helps them scale internationally. Headquartered in Denmark, with offices in Switzerland and in the US.

Nordic Eye Venture Capital focuses on technology and lifestyle companies when investing and creates value within the businesses by applying a high level of selectivity, having a deep understanding of its focus sectors, utilizing strong operational capabilities and proactively supporting the portfolio.

Underlining has its sights set on every major beauty and wellness category and seeks to create products that are easy-to-use, effective, and accessible. The brand is working to increase the product assortments of its existing brands while branching into other categories such as bath, body, eyes, haircare and supplements.

About Underlining

Underlining is a premium beauty and cosmetics company creating innovative products across multiple beauty verticals. They first launched into the nail, makeup and skincare industries with their flagship brands Nailboo, HIDE and TatBrow. Underlining brands have amassed over 1 million customers worldwide within its first two years. To learn more visit underlining.com and follow Nailboo on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest , and Twitter ; HIDE on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Pinterest ; and TatBrow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest and Twitter .

