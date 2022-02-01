Lowe's Game-Changing MVPs Pro Rewards Program Makes Every Pro an MVP

First-ever Lowe's State of the Pro Annual Report finds almost 90% of Pros value loyalty programs, especially those that help their businesses succeed

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's makes every home improvement professional an "MVP" in a game-changing partnership that helps Pros succeed no matter their size: Introducing Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program™.

Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards, available today in select regions and nationwide on March 7, gives Pros a committed business partner in Lowe's. Complementing Lowe's strong credit offerings (5% off every day on eligible purchases, to 0% interest for 60 days for Lowe's Business Advantage accounts), Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards offers new and existing loyalty members benefits including:

Lowe's e-gift cards earned when Pros spend in-store and online on eligible purchases**

Access to business resources helping Pros tackle back-of-house operations

Exclusive offers for rewards on eligible paint purchases** and free select snacks or drinks** at Lowe's stores

A chance to win incredible prizes like Ford F-Series trucks that serve as many Pros' mobile offices and custom-built local advertising packages***

A simple mobile and online user experience allowing Pros to track and claim rewards even when sending a crew member into the store

And, coming soon, MVPs Bonus Points that can be used for additional exciting rewards helping Pros invest in their businesses and themselves

"We're deepening our partnership with Pro customers because when they succeed, we succeed," said Tony Hurst, Senior Vice President Pro, Services and International. "Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards is another big step in Lowe's continued Total Home strategy when it comes to the important Pro customer. We are committed to a true business partnership mindset to help Pros as they grow their businesses and their futures."

Nearly 90% of Pros say it's important for retailers to have valuable loyalty programs as Pros also voiced the need for retailers to offer solutions to propel their business forward, according to Lowe's first annual Lowe's State of the Pro report, found online at Lowes.com/StateOfThePro. An industry-leading study, the report contains insights from Pros and their customers, detailing the state of the home industry and trends in homeowner improvement plans, and priority projects in 2022.

For more information on the latest for Pros, please visit Lowes.com/Pro.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com

Disclaimers

*TRUE Global Intelligence conducted surveys of 1,000 Pros and 1,000 homeowners in the U.S., as well as a limited number of in-depth interviews with Pros. The survey with Pros was fielded from September 22-28, 2021, and the homeowner survey was fielded from December 1-9, 2021. The in-depth interviews were conducted from December 15-23, 2021. The margin of error for both surveys is +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level. Lowe's conducted the surveys to better understand the Pro and Homeowner mindsets for Lowe's business purposes. While the findings may provide general insight about what Pros and/or Homeowners are thinking and/or planning, the surveys are not intended to replace readers own judgment in making business decisions.

**Minimum purchase required. Exclusions apply. More Terms apply. See Lowes.com/l/PROLoyaltyTerms for details. Subject to change.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM ET on 3/7/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/31/22. Open only to PRO businesses registered in the US with a Lowes.com registered Business account with authorized representative who are legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age & age of majority in their state of residence who are a PRO & Lowes.com registered account holder at time of entry. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit www.lowes.com/AllProPrizesRules. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Lowe's Home Centers, LLC., 1000 Lowe's Blvd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Valid driver's license required to win a vehicle Prize.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

