Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GemCap Funds $6.0 million Inventory Revolver for Food Service Company

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $6.0 million working capital revolver leveraged on inventory for a specialty food service business. "We're happy to see the growth of this business and industry as Covid wanes" says Richard Ellis, Co-President. "Supporting small and mid-size business growth has always been GemCap's focus and now, more than ever, we're committed to assisting small businesses rebound!"

GemCap Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/GemCap)
GemCap Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/GemCap)(PRNewswire)

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com 
9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemcap-funds-6-0-million-inventory-revolver-for-food-service-company-301473188.html

SOURCE GemCap

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.