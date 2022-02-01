ERIN GALFER FORMER MARINE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY PRINCIPAL SUES CHICAGO BOARD OF EDUCATION, CEO PEDRO MARTINEZ, TITLE IX OFFICER CAMIE PRATT AND BOARD INSPECTOR GENERAL WILL FLETCHER

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Erin Galfer, the former principal at the Marine Leadership Academy filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Chicago Board of Education, and individually against Chicago Public Schools CEO, Pedro Martinez, Camie Pratt, CPS Chief Title IX Officer, and Will Fletcher, the Inspector General for the Chicago Board of Education. Erin's statement is below:



"For over 20 years I have dedicated my life to educating children and providing them with a safe space to learn and grow, including while I was the principal at the Marine Leadership Academy. The lawsuit I filed today will not be able to fully repair the damage I have endured from the recklessly false statements made against me by Chicago Public Schools ("CPS") and its leadership. Instead, I hope this lawsuit serves to shine a light on CPS management at the highest levels and hold them accountable for the well documented failures to keep students safe from sexual predators."

The complaint alleges the Defendants' false and defamatory statements violated Galfer's liberty interests protected by the U.S. Constitution, as well as several state tort claims.

Please direct all inquiries to Ms. Galfer's attorneys at the Karmel Law Firm. At this time there will be no further comment on the lawsuit.

