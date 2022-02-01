'CASIO MUSIC SPACE' APP ENHANCES ENJOYMENT OF PLAYING PIANO AND KEYBOARD THROUGH CONNECTED MOBILE DEVICES New Platform Brings A Digital Musical Score, Music Teacher, Live Performance Simulator and More to Casio Piano and Keyboard Owners

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., the world's leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments, today announced Casio Music Space, a free iOS and Android app for smart devices that enhances the enjoyment of learning how to play the piano.

Designed exclusively for Casio digital pianos and keyboards, Casio Music Space builds upon the company's popular Chordana Play and Chordana Play for piano apps, bringing a whole new level of interactive learning and performance benefits to complete beginners, people taking up the piano later in life and anyone who wants to experience a highly engaging way of playing.

While Chordana Play has been available in two variations—one for keyboards and the other for piano—Casio Music Space integrates everything into one streamlined app.

This robust new learning ecosystem makes specific features available depending on which Casio instrument is used with the Casio Music Space app, including:

Piano Roll

This fun, "learn as you play" approach has become immensely popular, particularly among new musicians who don't yet know how to read notes on musical scores. Instead, users watch lines stream down the screen of their mobile device towards a piano keyboard graphic to anticipate the next keys they are to play on their connected instrument in sync with song playback. In addition, scoring and recording functions let users rate their playing to improve their skills. Representing the gamification of piano lessons like Guitar Hero and Rock Band, this remarkable technology enables users to play the music of their life from the very first moment their fingers touch the keys.

Live Concert Simulator

The Casio Music Space app analyzes songs stored on a smart device and automatically adds audience applause and cheers depending on the structure of the song, letting users feel the thrill of performing "live." In addition to five different performance venues (Stadium, Auditorium, Jazz Club, Classical Hall, and Piano Lounge), the app also provides three nature settings (Beach, River, and Rain) that let users enjoy a unique performance experience.

Other features in the app enable users to view pre-installed musical scores, play along with favorite songs stored on their smart device, and quickly and easily change their digital piano settings depending on their playing style.

The Piano Remote Control portion of the app is designed to work with current CDP and Privia PX-S digital pianos, as well as Privia and Celviano console pianos. Other portions of the app will work with any Casio instrument with a USB-MIDI connection, or CTK/LK models with app connectivity via audio input. In addition, Casio instruments using the WU-BT10 Bluetooth MIDI & Audio adapter can connect to the app wirelessly.

"Casio musical instruments have inspired people of all ages to play for more than 40 years, and our new Casio Music Space app adds a new level of enjoyment to their learning and performance experience," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "This is an exciting new way to get everyone playing their favorite music in no time at all, regardless of their ability."

Casio Music Space will be available for download beginning on January 31, 2022, from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about Casio Music Space, please visit www.CasioKeynote.com. To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

