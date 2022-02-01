Black Rock Coffee Bar Rallies Around the Children's Cancer Association

Black Rock Coffee Bar unites around CCA's mission to create joy for kids with serious illness by hosting a national "Give Back Day" on February 4th

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third year, Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, is partnering with Children's Cancer Association (CCA) in its mission to deliver joy-centric programs for seriously ill kids who need immediate emotional support in healthcare settings throughout the United States.

On February 4, 2022, Black Rock Coffee Bar is holding a "Give Back Day" to benefit CCA's JoyRx music program, which aims to lift the spirits of young cancer patients and provide joy during stressful and painful experiences. In each of its over 100 stores in the U.S., Black Rock Coffee Bar will contribute 100% of the sales on Give Back Day from two of its purple-themed drinks – the Lavender Vanilla Latte and the Lavender, Blue Raspberry, Raspberry Fuel® drink. Both beverages are created exclusively by Black Rock Coffee Bar to align with CCA's passion for purple.

CCA's JoyRx music program is always free for families and brought to patients by trained CCA music specialists. Each session engages hospitalized kids of all ages and diagnoses to choose the "music medicine" experience that best fits their needs. The bedside and virtual program offers patients the option to watch a live music session, request a song, sing along, or engage in music lessons with instruments from the JoyRx music cart.

"CCA's JoyRx music program aligns directly with Black Rock's mission to serve with care and compassion," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are happy to do our part in bringing joy to these kids as they endure unimaginable health challenges."

"We're so grateful to Black Rock Coffee Bar for supporting the JoyRx Music program," says Danielle York, CEO of Children's Cancer Association. "Proceeds from 'Give Back Day' will enable us to bring more Joy and emotional healing through music to the kids who need it most."

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

About Children's Cancer Association/JoyRx

Since 1995, Children's Cancer Association (CCA) has been transforming the pediatric healthcare experience by delivering customized, no-cost, Joy-based programs to young patients to improve their emotional health, elevate mood, and increase resiliency. CCA's programs use Joy as a powerful immune system enhancer. JoyRx Music, JoyRx Mentorship, and JoyRx Nature empower seriously ill youth to positively shift their emotional states during the stressful and painful experiences related to fighting life-threatening illness and extended hospitalizations.

See JoyRx in action at JoyRx.org, JoyRxMusic.org, Facebook.com/CCAJoyRx, and Facebook.com/JoyRxMusic

