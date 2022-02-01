AudioEye Acquires Square ADA, Brings Web Accessibility Technology to Squarespace Users

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, today announced it has acquired Square ADA , a trusted accessibility solution in the Squarespace ecosystem. The deal, which includes all Square ADA properties and active clients, will help provide its customers with more robust, ongoing digital accessibility solutions and expertise.

"I started Square ADA with the goal of making websites more accessible for people with disabilities, while also helping business owners protect themselves from non-compliance lawsuits," says Tyler Puckett, Square ADA founder, and a certified web accessibility specialist (WAS/IAAP). "But as Square ADA continued to grow, I knew that our service would never fully scale. Our custom-tailored solutions weren't making a big enough dent toward the broader goal of web accessibility, which is what truly matters."

With tens of thousands of customers across numerous industries, AudioEye is dedicated to providing companies of all sizes with the technology, training, and support they need to create accessible and inclusive online experiences for their customers. For Tyler, AudioEye's unique approach — which couples automation with human assisted technology to deliver digital accessibility in a transparent, sustainable, and cost-effective way — is aligned with his vision for the evolution of Square ADA.

"When I discovered AudioEye, I was delighted to learn how their values so closely align with what I've tried to build through Square ADA. AudioEye's mission is to use technology to transparently eradicate every barrier to digital access," says Tyler. "But unlike fully automated solutions, AudioEye recognizes the need for empathy and expertise that technology has not yet evolved into. It's this combination that allows for the best of both worlds and makes a perfect partner for our clients and their dynamic websites."

"We are excited to welcome Square ADA customers to the AudioEye community," says Dominic Varacalli, COO at AudioEye. "We share the mission of breaking down the barriers to digital accessibility, and we look forward to introducing Square ADA clients to all that AudioEye has to offer, including our Issue Reporting dashboard, training, and legal support."

For more details on services and benefits available to Square ADA customers, please visit the AudioEye website .

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility — from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com .

Founded in 2019, Square ADA is a third-party web accessibility service that works exclusively on Squarespace websites. Its team has provided ADA compliance and accessibility monitoring services for hundreds of small businesses and non-profit organizations across various industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, hospitality, and education. Square ADA's mission is to make websites more accessible for people with disabilities, while also helping site owners protect themselves from non-compliance lawsuits. The company's founder, Tyler Puckett, has been a professional Squarespace user since 2016 and continues to be an active member of the Squarespace Circle community.

