South Florida Resident Hits $1.3 Million Jackpot on Aristocrat Gaming's Dragon Link™ Slot Game at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Jan. 28 a lucky Sunrise, Fla. resident named Kari W. visited Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and won a $1,331,540.62 jackpot while playing Aristocrat Gaming's Dragon Link™ progressive slot game with a $250 bet.

Kari W. from Sunrise, Fla. visited Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and won a $1,331,540.62 jackpot while playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Dragon Link™ progressive slot game with a $250 bet. (PRNewswire)

The Dragon Link $1 million progressive jackpot can be found at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Seminole Coconut Creek Casino. The progressive jackpot starts at $1 million at each property, meaning players have three places to play for $1 million jackpots.

This is the fourth $1 million jackpot to hit on the Dragon Link™ slot game at a Seminole Gaming property in less than 60 days.

In 2021, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood celebrated a record-breaking year, awarding more than $1.2 billion in slot machine jackpots. The integrated resort and casino paid out more than 420,000 jackpots, which equates to one jackpot nearly every minute.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with 3,000 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 worldwide in 2021 ticket sales for theatre venues by Pollstar Magazine, showcases A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

For Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood:

Teresa Shum, teresa.shum@seminolehardrock.com

Greg Rios, greg.rios@seminolehardrock.com

For Aristocrat:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

For information visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com and www.aristocratgaming.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.