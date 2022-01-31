Senmiao Technology Receives Capacity Star Award of Chengdu from Meituan

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Jinkailong"), of which Senmiao's majority owned subsidiary Hunan Ruixi Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is the primary beneficiary, receives the 2021 "Mobility Star of Chengdu" Award from Meituan (HK: 3690). The award recognizes accumulated approximately 4 million orders completed by drivers served by Jinkailong in Chengdu in 2021.

Senmiao initially began its strategic cooperation with Shanghai Lutuan Technology, an affiliate of Meituan, in late 2020, whereby potential riders utilizing Meituan's application could also request transportation on the application with Senmiao's platform as one of the online ride-sharing companies available for selection. In September 2021, Senmiao announced a new cooperation agreement with Shanghai Lutuan Technology, pursuant to which Senmiao is utilizing its network of cars and drivers to complete online ride-hailing requests and orders on Meituan's platform.

Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that our valued partner Meituan has recognized the achievements yielded by Senmiao's ride-hailing network and platform in 2021. It is a testament to our overall operation and ability to serve the Chengdu population for their ride-hailing needs. We remain confident in our business model over the long term given the benefits brought by our strategic partnership and look forward to potential opportunities to expand this relationship to additional cities beyond Chengdu."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases, financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

