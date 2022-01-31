InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathtub Toy with Waterfall (SDB-1536)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The running bath water always fascinates my children, said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "While I wanted to keep them entertained, I didn't want to waste water. This bath toy is the perfect solution."

He developed BATH TOY FOUNTAIN to recycle bath water for kids' entertainment. Thus, it conserves bath water since the water runs only until the tub is filled. At the same time, it encourages interactive tactile activity by keeping children paying attention to flowing water and recognizable characters and scenes rather than the tub fixtures. Thus, it poses no risk of exposure to scalding water or of overflowing the tub. It is not only safe and fun but easy to attach and play with. Parents will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

