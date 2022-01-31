InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Facilitate Smoking Process (TPA-3089)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smoking accessory that enables you to consume the entire contents of a cigar or a cigarette," said an inventor, from Landolakes, Fla., "so I invented the SPRING TIP. My design could enhance the smoking experience."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the smoking of hand rolled cigars and cigarettes. In doing so, it helps to prevent burns to the fingers and lips. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it increases efficiency. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for individuals who smoke hand rolled cigars and cigarettes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3089, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

