HRG80™ Red Ginseng Study Shows Benefits for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, and Post-Viral Fatigue

KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published clinical survey conducted by Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, demonstrated highly significant improvements for participants with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), fibromyalgia (FM) and/or post viral fatigue using HRG80 Red Ginseng for 4 weeks. This hydroponically cultivated ginseng contains seven times the levels of active, absorbable compounds (called noble ginsenosides) compared to standard red ginseng. Of the 60% of participants who experienced significant benefits, HRG80 Red Ginseng was found to support a variety of health factors, including:

67% average increase in energy

48% average improvement in mental clarity

46% average improvement in sleep

72% average increase in stamina

[Teitelbaum J, Goudie S. An Open-Label, Pilot Trial of HRG80 Red Ginseng in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, and Post-Viral Fatigue. Pharmaceuticals. 2022; 15(1):43. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/ph15010043]

"Chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia (CFS/FMS) affect 2.1% of the world's population and about 10 to 25% of people who have had COVID-19. Previous clinical data suggested that a unique Panax ginseng whole root powder (HRG80 Red Ginseng) often resulted in marked improvement. We aimed to investigate its application for improving energy, cognition, and stamina," states Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, the study's main author.

This open-label prospective study included participants with severe CFS/FMS who took a daily supplement of HRG80 capsules or chewable tablets for one month. A total of 188 subjects completed the one-month treatment trial. Of these, 60.1% rated themselves as improved. In this group, the mean composite score improved from 11.9 to 18.8 (p < 0.001). This study showed that this red ginseng root powder resulted in a significant improvement in people with CFS and fibromyalgia. This included the subgroup with post-viral CFS/FMS.

"I chose this particular ginseng because it is grown in very clean hydroponic conditions and provided with growth factors and strategic challenges to stimulate the plant to produce a much higher level of noble ginsenosides than traditional cultivation, closer to what one would find in 20-year-old wildcrafted ginseng. It has also been used in other previously published studies demonstrating unique benefits. Overall, the product was well-tolerated and very effective," states Dr. Teitelbaum.

