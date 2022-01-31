GES Launches Four New Programs in the GES Plus Series℠

New products and services offerings complete the industry's broadest simplification effort for Exhibitor Services

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and live events industry, announced today four new programs in the GES Plus Series℠, the industry's broadest simplification effort across multiple exhibitor products and services offering. The initiative has thoroughly streamlined pricing structures, product options, and ordering processes to create a comprehensive series that is easy to understand for show organizers and exhibitors. The newly launched programs include GES Hanging Signs+℠, GES Exhibit Furnishings+℠, GES Exhibit Flooring+℠, and GES Exhibit Systems+℠.

"GES is committed to making it hassle-free for exhibitors and show organizers to create their experiences," said Jeff Quade, GES Executive Vice President, Exhibitions. "Our latest additions in the GES Plus Series are specifically designed to make exhibiting simple and cost-effective. The GES Plus Series provides added value to exhibitors and organizers by packaging labor and materials, consolidating rate structures, and simplifying invoices."

GES Hanging Signs+ compliments GES Electrical+℠ by simplifying the ordering process and providing exhibitors with cost certainty when ordering labor for their hanging signs at exhibitions. GES Hanging Signs+ offers three packages, including non-electrical lighting, with a rotating motor of various shapes and sizes, providing exhibitors with a fixed cost for incorporating hanging signs into their exhibits.

GES Exhibit Flooring+, GES Exhibit Furnishings+, and GES Exhibit Systems+ are new offerings that feature product package pricing, including material handling services, shipping, and show floor labor. Designed specifically for small exhibit spaces and created from the company's best-selling items, GES Exhibit Flooring+ and GES Exhibit Furnishings+ packages come in multiple sizes, styles, and combinations.

GES Exhibit Systems+ offers affordable and functional 10 x 10 and 10 x 20 exhibit displays. These new exhibit systems maximize floor space, showcase high-impact brand-ready fabric backwall panels and support sustainable exhibiting practices through renting and reusing materials.

The GES Plus Series was first introduced in May 2021 with GES Material Handling+, GES Electrical+, and GES Transportation+. GES is excited to complete the series with all seven programs available to show organizers in 2022. To view detailed information about each program, click here. This industry's leading simplification effort spans across multiple exhibitor products and services offerings.

