G-SHOCK RELEASES COLLABORATION MODEL IN CELEBRATION OF MATCHDAY: INSIDE FC BARCELONA DOCUMENTARY New, Limited-Edition Model Pulls Design Inspiration from Iconic Uniforms of the Famed Spanish Football Club

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio announces a new addition to the G-SHOCK MOVE line of fitness watches with the launch of the GBD100BAR-4. The new limited-edition model was created in collaboration with Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, a must-watch documentary featuring the inner world of the famed Spanish football club.

G-SHOCK (PRNewswire)

The new model is based on the original design of the GBD100 and comes equipped with an accelerometer to count steps and track distances. The band, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms, is imprinted with the club motto, "Més que un club," meaning "More than a club" in Barcelona's Catalan language. The caseback is engraved with the FC Barcelona crest and Matchday logo and the new model comes with specially designed packaging in the team colors.

The GBD100BAR-4 has Bluetooth® functionality that enables users to measure running distance, speed, pace, calorie consumption, and more. Additional features include a step tracker, a graphical display of workout intensity, and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals.

In addition, a built-in accelerometer can automatically record daily movements when paired with the G-SHOCK MOVE app. The innovative measurement function can log mileage, speed / pace, and calories burned, making sure users stay on track with their fitness goals for the new year.

The watch also features a Memory in Pixel (MIP) LCD display when combined with Super Illuminator provides exceptional visibility; a soft urethane band for ventilation and flexibility delivers comfort in every situation, from everyday use to hard workouts.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new GBD100BAR-4 comes equipped with G-SHOCK features including:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Full Auto Calendar

Super Illuminator LED

World Timekeeping (38 cities)

The GBD100BAR-4 retails for $230 and will be available for purchase in February at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

