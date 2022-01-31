Cataldo Upgrades Lifesaving Tools

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataldo Ambulance introduces the newest level of innovative, life-saving technology as standard equipment for its Advanced Life Support ambulances.

Cataldo Supervisor Rob Connolly, heads to a scene with the LUCAS device on his back. (PRNewswire)

Thirteen years ago, Cataldo Ambulance was the first to deploy a mechanical CPR technology throughout all communities served by the company. In 2022, Cataldo invests significantly in the latest technology by upgrading to the latest mechanical CPR device offered by Stryker, the LUCAS® 3, v3.1 chest compression system.

The addition of the LUCAS mechanical chest compression technology allows EMS response teams increased flexibility in supporting local care protocols, and supports providers in concentrating on the many critical, real-time decisions that must be made when responding to a cardiac event.

For over 15 years, the LUCAS chest compression system has been helping lifesaving teams around the world deliver high-quality, chest compressions for adults experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Stryker, the manufacturer of the LUCAS device describes the technology this way, "The LUCAS device is an external mechanical device that delivers uninterrupted automatic chest compressions at a rate and depth that are consistent with current American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)."

"When minutes, even seconds, count during a cardiac emergency, these new devices will allow our paramedics and EMTs the ability to provide a sustained CPR option, providing the patient with a robust intervention and increasing the potential for a positive outcome," says Ron Quaranto, Executive Vice President of Operations. "The weight and size of this new technology is a part of what makes this so innovative. The LUCAS device is compact enough to be carried as a back pack, and can be standard equipment for crews when arriving on scene."

Cataldo's ongoing investment in advanced technology as part of its EMS provider toolkit is an integral part of its success as an innovative EMS resource in Eastern Massachusetts. Cataldo has invested in power stretchers, power stair chairs, and advanced cardiac monitors. Says Quaranto, "All of these tools are designed to improve patient outcomes, improve crew safety, and support innovative solutions to complex medical scenarios."

Cataldo Ambulance Service continually distinguishes itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

