VAYK Executes LOI To Acquire Cryptocurrency Exchange Developed By Definancial Inc

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (USOTC: VAYK) today announced the company has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to acquired Definancial, Inc., a technology firm that has developed a proprietary cryptocurrency exchange technology solution.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK is developing and scaling its portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism industry based on its hands-on experience with an initial and ongoing pilot project consisting of ten beach house properties and a small boutique hotel where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate.

VAYK has already launched an award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application for individuals and SMB operators to source purchase financing for short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK plans to soon release a new version of the P2P Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business. The LOI to acquire Definancial, Inc. is specifically intended to support VAYK's cryptocurrency strategy with the addition of a cryptocurrency exchange where short-term vacation rental business cryptocurrencies can be listed.

The company recently announced a team deploying to Cuba on a three-week trip centered around securing the next ten beach properties it will refurbish and launch as short-term vacation rental properties. These next ten properties will be listed on VAYK's P2P Alternative Finance Application Version 2.0 and participation in the short-term vacation rental business operating the ten properties will be offered through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

The primary objective of the ten-property expansion is to demonstrate VAYK's P2P Alt Finance APP V 2.0 and Cryptocurrency technology.

VAYK has recently published a comprehensive 2022 Strategic Overview Presentation with more details on how the ten property expansion and LOI announced today fit into the company's overall strategy.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

