ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES KAMALA

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is pleased to announce Rosewood Residences Kamala, the first branded residential project in Kamala on the island of Phuket, Thailand. Located next to one of the most discrete coastlines along the lush tropical hillside of Kamala Bay and set in a posh neighborhood brimming with shops and restaurants, the property's 14 stand-alone luxury Villas will provide residents with the exclusive opportunity to bask in paradise year-round. Developed by Thailand's leading luxury developer Raimon Land Public Company Limited, Rosewood Residences Kamala is set to open in 2024, with sales reservations to commence in 2022.

"It is a transformational time for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as we continue to expand our stand-alone residential offerings around the world," said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer at Rosewood Hotel Group. "This movement towards stand-alone branded residences speaks to the increasing demand we're seeing among affluent explorers who are seeking a home away from home, but one with all the amenities and first-class service found at our Rosewood hotels and resorts."

Set in a gated community for the utmost exclusivity, each of the contemporary designed Villas will include 4-6 bedrooms, lavish indoor outdoor space, private pools, with one-of-a-kind views of Kamala's blue waters of the Adaman Sea. As with all Rosewood Residences, the property will feature elevated and intuitive service around the clock, offering effortless living on the island. State-of-the-art amenities and facilities on-site will include a restaurant and bar, private resident's area and tennis court. Each ultra-luxury residence will express Rosewood's Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the local culture and spirit of the destination. Through intricate details of craftmanship, architecture, planning and interior and industrial design, Rosewood Residences Kamala will immerse residents in a purposeful and enriching environment.

"Phuket is the most important resort destination in Asia and our aim is to offer clients an unmatched exclusive residential experience in this market," says Stephane Michel, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Raimon Land Public Company Limited. "Rosewood's global experience combined with our vision and extensive experience in the Thai luxury market will create a project that will set the standard for the ultra-luxury real estate market of this region."

About Rosewood Residences

Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for villa, estate home and fine apartment ownership or rental in the most sought-after locations around the world, operated by an ultra-luxury management company that offers an exceptional and expanding collection of unique properties worldwide. Rosewood Residences cater to the cultivated tastes of global citizens who crave a lifestyle of authenticity fused with modern luxury. Combining exclusive and state-of-the-art amenities and facilities with elevated and intuitive service, as well as the utmost in discretion, privacy and privilege, the extraordinary accommodations deliver a seamless residential experience for owners and guests.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 24 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

