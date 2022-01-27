Rezolut Opens New Imaging Center in Chino Hills in Partnership with Providence St. Joseph Health

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezolut, a high-growth medical imaging business, is pleased to announce the opening of its Chino Hills, CA facility in conjunction with Providence St. Joseph Health ("Providence"). This is the first of several centers planned and continues Rezolut's successful partnership with Providence which began in August 2020, with their strategic investment in Shin Imaging. The other sites in this partnership include locations in Buena Park, Fullerton, and Los Angeles.

The new Chino Hills center officially opened on January 12, 2022, and is located at 15885 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, California. It offers state of the art imaging technology, including: 3T MRI, 3D mammography, CT, digital X-Ray, ultrasound, and bone density scans.

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, stated, "We are very excited to open the Chino Hills site. It represents the extreme hard work and planning from the Rezolut, Providence, and Shin teams. We believe that the Chino Hills site demonstrates the best of the strategic partnership with Providence and will be a model for several other centers across Southern California, that will help Rezolut continue its mission of delivering the highest quality care with the best partners available."

Charlie Maloney, Director of Fixed Site Operations, West Coast for Rezolut, commented, "I am pleased with a successful opening of the Chino Hills site. Many months of careful planning and execution went into the site. The site has the latest technology in imaging, and we believe this represents the highest level of care possible."

"This partnership allows us to offer patients the convenience of advanced imaging options just a few feet from their doctor's office," explains Laura Ramos, Chief Executive, Providence St. Jude Medical Center. "It's an important addition to the one-stop convenience the Heritage Chino Hills Medical Offices are designed to create, bringing everything from adult and pediatric primary care to specialty care, wellness services, and urgent care together under one roof."

The Chino Hills site is Rezolut's 7th location in Southern California and its 26th location across the United States. The new site furthers Rezolut's commitment to building an innovative, national, multi-modal platform that delivers high-quality service to patients.

About Rezolut, LLC

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. With a focus on four key platforms, its mission is to provide and facilitate top-notch patient care, partnered with innovative technology, to achieve better health outcomes. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

