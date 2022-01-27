New award program honors the late Dr. Massion, internationally renowned expert in lung cancer early detection and prevention strategies; applications are now available online

LUNGevity Foundation Issues Request for Applications for 2022 Pierre Massion Young Investigator Award for Early Detection Research New award program honors the late Dr. Massion, internationally renowned expert in lung cancer early detection and prevention strategies; applications are now available online

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for a new award, the Pierre Massion Young Investigator Award for Early Detection Research. The RFA for this 2022 award is available on the LUNGevity website at LUNGevity.org/apply-for-award and the proposalCENTRAL website at proposalcentral.com .

LUNGevity Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/LUNGevity Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The Pierre Massion Young Investigator Award for Early Detection Research was established in memory of Pierre Massion, MD, who passed away in April 2021. Dr. Massion served on the LUNGevity Scientific Advisory Board and was one of its founding members. He was director of the Cancer Early Detection and Prevention Initiative and co-leader of the Cancer Health Outcomes and Control Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in addition to his professorship and other senior positions at Vanderbilt. This award program combines his passions for mentoring young investigators in early detection research and for eradicating health disparities.

LUNGevity's Pierre Massion Young Investigator Award for Early Detection Research program was created to support underrepresented junior faculty members in the field of lung cancer early detection research. Research projects must demonstrate the translational relevance of the research proposed.

If selected, Massion award recipients may receive a maximum of $100,000 for a one-year research project.

"This award is deeply meaningful to those who had the opportunity to know Pierre, as a colleague or as a physician," said Charles Rudin, MD, PhD, professor, chief of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Thoracic Oncology Service, and chair of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board. "Continuing his work in early detection is a fitting tribute to his dedication, expertise, leadership, and tireless optimism."

To be eligible, applicants must be within the first five years of their initial faculty appointment. The Massion Awards are mentored awards, and a mentoring plan is part of the required submission.

Since 2002, LUNGevity-funded scientific research projects have totaled more than $24 million, representing an investment in 149 projects at 61 institutions across 23 states.

Letters of intent for the Pierre Massion Young Investigator Award for Early Detection Research must be submitted by February 23, 2022.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website , a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference , and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder , among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation