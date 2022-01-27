JET LINX WELCOMES THREE NEW PARTNERS TO ELEVATED LIFESTYLE PRIVATE JET CLIENT BENEFITS PROGRAM

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, today announced the addition of three new partners to its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program. Joining the Company's portfolio, which provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with exclusive offers from a vast network of partners, are Worldwide Boat, a boutique private yacht charter company; RESET Telluride, a luxury wellness and trekking retreat; and Style Union Home, a collection of luxury handmade ceramics.

"As Jet Linx celebrates a successful year of growth and prepares for an exciting year ahead, we are pleased to introduce three new partners to our expansive Elevated Lifestyle program," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "We are continuously seeking new ways to provide our Jet Card members and aircraft owners with unique luxuries and access to exclusive experiences. Each of our newest partners provide remarkable benefits across the desirable categories of travel, health and wellness, and home, and will undoubtedly complement our clients' lifestyles."

As the newest partners to join the Elevated Lifestyle program, Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners will now have access to exclusive and proprietary offers from each brand. Jet Linx clients seeking to charter a yacht with Worldwide Boat can enjoy a special discount on base yacht charter rates. Founded in 2007, the yacht charter company provides unique access to the world's most stunning destinations and leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional and personalized service.

RESET Telluride is a unique weeklong wellness retreat that guides individuals through the backcountry of the San Juan mountains. Designed to deliver a complete physical and mental reset, the program encompasses half-day treks, plant-based cuisine, restorative therapies, spa services and other amenities that amplify the healing power of nature. Jet Linx clients can take advantage of a complimentary acclimation night, which allows guests to arrive one day early to acclimate to the elevation and decompress prior to their immersive wellness experience.

From fashion powerhouse Kym Gold, Style Union Home is a Los Angeles-based brand whose collections of ceramic art refined by an eye for style. From tableware and decorative accessories to custom glazes blended by a legend in the ceramics business, each piece is handmade and beautifully crafted in California. Jet Linx clients will receive an exclusive discount on all purchases made online or at their Los Angeles showroom.

For more information on Jet Linx and its Elevated Lifestyle benefits program, visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

