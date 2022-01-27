Insmed to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide a Business and Pipeline Update on Thursday, February 17, 2022

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Insmed management will provide a business and pipeline update in addition to a discussion of the financial results in a conference call for investors from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local), or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and referencing access code 359415. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately 1 hour after its completion through March 17, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local), or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and referencing access code 838814. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(718) 594-5332

eleanor.barisser@insmed.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

amanda.fahey@insmed.com

