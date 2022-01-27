ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Mobile App AugmentedReality Partnership with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the United Soccer League

ImagineAR Executes First Agreement with a Professional USA Soccer Team

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce a new two year agreement with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the USL Championship. This ImagineAR SDK mobile app two-year agreement is structured as a revenue sharing partnership for all augmented reality activations and sponsorships. The team is targeting to launch the partnership this 2022 season starting in March.

Vic Gregovits , President of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, stated: "We are excited to bring Augmented Reality to the Riverhounds. ImagineAR will help us deliver content and enhance the experience for Riverhounds fans. Having worked with Imagine AR in my previous position in MiLB, we were successful in keeping our fans engaged with our partnership during the pandemic. We are excited to be the first USL client for ImagineAR and plan to bring our soccer fans into the metaverse this season".

"ImagineAR is thrilled to secure our first United States Soccer Team and work with Vic again," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of ImagineAR, " Neal Bendesky of ImagineAR will be working closely with the team to develop new sponsorship activations and interactive fan engagements."

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Global Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

