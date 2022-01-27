Hyundai Signs Partnership Agreement with SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai is now a founding partner of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the unparalleled sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood, Calif., being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Hyundai's multi-year sponsorship includes Hollywood Park, SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and American Airlines Plaza, as well as team deals with both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Hyundai’s activation at SoFi Stadium prior to a Rams game in Inglewood, Calif. (PRNewswire)

"Being an official vehicle sponsor of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, along with the Rams and Chargers, provides us a tremendous opportunity to communicate about our products and future mobility innovations," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Those attending games or events will not miss the Hyundai branding, while learning more about our commitment to a zero emissions future."

"We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor America as an official vehicle of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Hyundai's extensive presence throughout the Southern California region and its commitment to the environment and sustainability made them a natural partner for the project."

Hyundai's sponsorship officially began in November and includes numerous branding and display elements. In the North Plaza, Hyundai will have the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5 and the recently announced Hyundai Home clean energy ecosystem on display. Hyundai will also sponsor 60 vehicle charging stations across the Hollywood Park campus.

During Rams and Chargers home games, Hyundai branding will be throughout the stadium, including on the Infinity Screen by Samsung, the largest video board ever created in sports, along with LED ribbon boards and digital signage throughout the Hollywood Park development. Hyundai will also have fan giveaways and Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicle displays in American Airlines Plaza.

"SoFi Stadium is right up the freeway from our North American headquarters in Southern California, so it made perfect sense for us to have a significant presence at the stadium, throughout Hollywood Park and with both teams," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, experiential & multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "We are excited to partner with the premier sports and entertainment venue in the world."

Hyundai's sponsorship of the Rams and Chargers adds to its other team relationships that includes the Bears, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Eagles and Texans.

Legends Global Partnerships division sourced, negotiated and represented Hollywood Park in securing this partnership.

ABOUT SOFI STADIUM

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America