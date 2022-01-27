The Fulham Group, A Cuisinart® Brand Licensee, Introduces 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus Cuisinart Combines Versatility and Portability with 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus Combining 3 Cooking Functions into One Appliance - Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fulham Group, the exclusive Cuisinart® brand licensee for outdoor grilling products, has debuted the 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus.

The new Cuisinart® 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus is designed to feature endless possibilities, highlighted in this video reel. This one-of-a-kind unit combines three cooking functions into one sleek, compact, portable appliance – pizza oven, griddle, and grill. Easily switch from pizza oven to griddle or grill mode by simply swapping out the cooking surface for the proper function. When not in use, all the cooking surfaces neatly pack away on the storage shelf. The 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus is equipped with a gas hose for a 20-pound propane tank.

As a pizza oven, the unit features a 13" cordierite pizza stone, which retains and distributes heat evenly across the surface for a perfectly cooked pizza crust every time. The cordierite pizza stone is secured by pegs on the bottom of the grill grate, which not only keeps it centered in the oven, but slightly raises the surface to allow for natural convection heat surrounding the pizza. The oven reaches 700° F and cooks a full-sized pizza in 6-8 minutes.

The dual-hinged lid design features a drop-down pizza oven door that allows for easy access into the oven with minimal heat loss. The lid also acts like a standard grill lid, flipping up and down, allowing for greater cooking versality while griddling and grilling. Made from 100% cast iron for maximum heat retention and long last durability, the griddle plate and grill grate feature 230 and 260 square inches of cooking space. To reduce flare-ups, grease is routed from the cooking surface to the collection cup.

"The Fulham Group continues to follow consumer trends showing that the outdoor environment is an extension of the home by expanding our line of multi-function, outdoor cooking appliances, especially with the 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, which brings versatility to the cooking and entertaining experience," says Lois Glasgow, Senior Vice President of Marketing for The Fulham Group. "The 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus has endless possibilities allowing our customers to rethink what is possible when cooking outdoors."

The Cuisinart® 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus retails at $299.99. For more information about the 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, please visit:

About The Fulham Group:

Recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's 2021 Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, The Fulham Group is an outdoor consumer products manufacturer based in Newton, Massachusetts focused on inspiring families and friends to create memorable experiences through innovative culinary and comfort solutions. The company has the exclusive license for the Cuisinart® brand in outdoor products and designs, develops, and markets a wide array of appliances and accessories including grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, patio heaters, seasonings, and grilling accessories. For more information, please visit: www.fulhamgroup.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart, universally known for introducing the food processor in America, is a leader in culinary appliances, professional quality cookware and kitchen accessories. The company's cutting-edge reputation can be seen on numerous fronts, from industry-first products and design awards to sponsorships of culinary events and TV cooking shows. Cuisinart manufactures a full range of products under the tagline, "Savor the Good Life®." These products include cookware, countertop cooking appliances, blenders, stand mixers and coffeemakers, as well as food processors, toasters and toaster ovens, ice cream makers, and waffle makers. For more information, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

