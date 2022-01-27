FSC'S BARNETT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FREE ENTERPRISE RANKED AMONG NATION'S BEST

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College continues to be acknowledged as one of the top academic institutions in the nation, as today Poets&Quants for Undergrads ranked FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise as the 69th Best Undergraduate Business School for 2022.

The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, housed in the Becker Business Building at Florida Southern College. (PRNewswire)

"I am so proud of the work that we are doing in the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern College. "This strong ranking is a testament to the superb education we provide. Our professors, led by Dean Michael Weber, provide such a high level of instruction to our students. To be among the nation's best business schools is an honor that is earned on a daily basis."

Poets&Quants is a leading online publication for undergraduate business education news.

Only 95 business schools across the country met the requirements for the Poets&Quants Best Undergraduate Business School list. The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business topped the list, followed by Georgetown (McDonough), the University of Southern California (Marshall), Washington University in Saint Louis (Olin), and the University of Virginia (McIntire).

"Florida Southern continues to be one of the best business schools in the country, and we are so very proud of that fact," said Dr. Weber, dean of FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Even as Poets&Quants changed their ranking system and methodology, the strength of our program still resonates. This confirms the quality of our education, including our professors and facilities, is where we want to be. We strive hard to provide an engaged learning environment, so when a prestigious publication like Poets&Quants recognizes us, it carries a lot of weight."

Only three schools from Florida are represented on the list. FSC trailed only the University of Miami, while ranking higher than Florida International University. FSC also beat out regional notables like Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn.

This is the fourth consecutive year that FSC has garnered acclaim from Poets&Quants. FSC's Barnett Business School made its debut for 2019, at No. 83. The following year, FSC's ranking rose to No. 74, before peaking at No. 52 a year ago.

For the first time since the launch of this ranking, Poets&Quants for Undergrads adjusted their methodology. Changes include reducing the weight given to average SAT scores and acceptance rates. Additionally, the average high school GPA of the most recently enrolled class was added, along with the average percentage of students that reported being National Merit finalists or semi-finalists.

"We believe the quality of business education comes down to three core issues," Said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "The quality of the new talent coming through the door, what a school does with that talent over four years, and finally how the marketplace responds to the graduates coming off campus."

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

Poets&Quants Best Undergraduate Business Schools. (PRNewswire)

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College