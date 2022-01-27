FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (CKE), owner, operator and franchisor of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, announced the appointment of Eric Wyatt as Senior Vice President, Hardee's Operations. Wyatt will oversee company and franchise domestic operations for more than 1,750 locations in the Southern and Midwestern United States.

CKE Restaurants Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Hardee’s Operations (PRNewswire)

"Eric is a successful operating executive with experience in both franchisor and franchisee led companies," said Chief Operating Officer John Dunion. "He is known as a skilled operator with in-depth knowledge of operating procedures, systems, practices and performance. Best of all, he has strong people and communication skills, something that is vital to our organization."

Most recently, Wyatt served as chief operating officer of Boston Market Corporation and Corner Bakery Café. While there, he restructured the field organization for both brands and created field learning and facilities teams. He was also at the helm navigating a global pandemic, managing labor challenges and building a transformative path forward for the brands.

Previously, Wyatt held progressive executive management positions with Taco Bell corporate and franchise groups, Starbucks and American Bread Company, a franchisee of Panera Bread. He has global experience, having led business planning and implementation in the U.S., as well as advised and supported leadership in countries across North and South America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Hardee's brand. Hardee's is a world-class franchise organization, plus they have superb company operated restaurants," said Wyatt. "Hardee's iconic brand has a longstanding tradition of quality food served by people who truly care about their guests. I look forward to being part of a great future."

Wyatt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communications from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE") is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee. CKE, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com

