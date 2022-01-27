Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., announced today financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.68 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.36 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $5.6 million, or $0.65 earnings per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $52.5 million, or $2.94 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $17.7 million, or $2.07 earnings per diluted common share, for 2020. Earnings per diluted common share for all periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split effective April 30, 2021. Net income for 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the second quarter of 2021 sale of over $700 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Net income for all periods presented also reflected merger-related expenses, as further discussed below.

On January 31, 2021, the Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank (collectively, the "Bay Banks Merger"). Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

On January 20, 2022, the Company and FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB"), the parent company of FVCbank, jointly announced a mutual agreement to terminate their merger agreement, previously announced on July 14, 2021, pursuant to which the companies had agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction.

Net income for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 included approximately $135 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively, in after-tax expenses related to the now-terminated FVCB merger, while earnings for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 included approximately $9.4 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in after-tax merger-related expenses resulting from the completed Bay Banks Merger and now-terminated FVCB merger.

"We finished 2021 strong as we look ahead to continued momentum in 2022," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to double-digit loan growth in the quarter our lending pipeline is the strongest it's been in the bank's history. We anticipate the strong resurgence of loan demand in our geographic markets will continue as activity normalizes following the pandemic."

"We've seen an acceleration of activity in our fintech division," Plum continued. "Our partners are enjoying more opportunities with continued growth in digital bank adoption across segments and industries."

Lastly Plum noted "mortgage profitability fell more than anticipated as meaningful price pressures put a particular strain on our wholesale mortgage division. We're taking steps to ensure an appropriate reaction to market conditions."

Fintech Business

The Company continues to grow its partnerships with fintech providers and ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with active partnerships, including Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Jaris, Aeldra, Grow Credit, MentorWorks, and Marlette. Loans held for sale and loans held for investment related to fintech relationships totaled approximately $25.5 million and $10.3 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, while deposits related to these relationships were approximately $189 million and $42 million as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $3.4 million and $680 thousand of revenue for the Company in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, the Company funded over 20,000 PPP loans with principal balances of approximately $730 million pursuant to the Economic Aid Act, passed at the end of December 2020 ("PPP2 loans"). Of the PPP2 loans, approximately 19,500 with principal balances of $712.6 million were sold on June 28, 2021. Gross proceeds from the sale were $705.9 million, and the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $24.3 million on the sale after giving effect to $30.9 million of unearned fees, net of deferred costs, and the sale discount. As of December 31, 2021, the Company held $12.4 million of PPP2 loans net of unearned fees and deferred costs of $348 thousand. PPP2 loans, if not forgiven, have a five-year term and a stated interest rate of 1%. As of December 31, 2021, the Company held $18.0 million of PPP loans funded in 2020, pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("PPP1 loans"). PPP1 loans, if not forgiven, have a one- or five-year term, depending on origination date, and a stated interest rate of 1%.

Processing fees, net of costs, and interest income earned by the Company for PPP loans in the amounts of $458 thousand, $713 thousand, and $4.0 million were recognized as interest income in the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. These amounts for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $17.3 million and $10.3 million, respectively. Net processing fees for PPP loans are being recognized over the expected life of these loans, which is one to three years depending on the original loan balance.

The Company's PPP loans are primarily funded using the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"). As of December 31, 2021, outstanding advances under the PPPLF were $17.9 million. The PPPLF provided funding for the full amount and term of the PPP loans at a fixed annual cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $15 thousand and $1.6 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively. Net income contributed by the Company's mortgage division was $4.7 million and $11.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decline in net income in 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily attributable to lower pricing of mortgages sold to the secondary market. Mortgage volumes for the fourth and the third quarters of 2021 were $234.5 million and $295.9 million, respectively. Noninterest expenses recorded for the Company's mortgage division were $7.2 million and $8.1 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported total assets of $2.67 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.17 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Bay Banks Merger, which increased assets by $1.22 billion at the effective date of the merger. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.05 billion to $1.78 billion at December 31, 2021 from $728.2 million at December 31, 2020. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $52.3 million, an annualized growth rate of 12%.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 were $2.30 billion, an increase of $1.35 billion from December 31, 2020, of which $1.03 billion were assumed in the Bay Banks Merger at the effective date of the merger. The Company's expanding relationships with fintech partners have resulted in approximately $147 million of deposit growth in the year ended December 31, 2021.

As previously noted, the majority of PPP loans were funded through the PPPLF, resulting in a $263.8 million decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond ("FRB") advances in 2021. The Company reduced $105.0 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. In connection with the reduction of FHLB advances, the Company terminated interest rate swaps associated with these advances, as further discussed below. Additionally, the Company redeemed its outstanding subordinated notes with initial aggregate principal balances of $10.0 million and $7.0 million in the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively. The Company assumed $31.9 million of subordinated debt in the Bay Banks Merger as of the effective date of the merger.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in interest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 were approximately $458 thousand and $713 thousand in PPP loan fees, net of costs, and interest income, respectively, whereas in the fourth quarter of 2020, PPP loan fees, net of costs, and interest income were $4.0 million. Funding costs for PPP loans under the PPPLF were approximately $46 thousand, $59 thousand, and $284 thousand for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income in the fourth and third quarters of 2021 was $765 thousand and $112 thousand, respectively, and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings reducing interest expense was $709 thousand and $886 thousand in the same respective periods.

Net interest income was $92.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $44.5 million for 2020. Net interest income for 2021 included PPP loan fees, net of costs, and interest income of $17.3 million and PPP loan funding costs of $791 thousand, while these amounts in 2020 were $10.3 million and $784 thousand, respectively. Interest income related to accretion of acquired loans was $2.1 million and $1.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $3.3 million and a negligible amount for the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.39% compared to 3.32% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income from PPP loans had a 1, 1, and 25 basis point positive effect on the Company's net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Additionally, accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a 24 and 16 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively. Net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 3.51% and 3.49%, respectively. Net interest income from PPP loans had an 18 and 12 basis point position effect on net interest margin in the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a 21 and 9 basis point positive effect in the same respective periods.

Continued pressure on asset yields experienced by the Company has been partially offset by the re-pricing of higher priced deposits, the reduction in higher cost subordinated notes, and the reduction of hedged FHLB advances. Costs of deposits were 0.29% for both the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and 0.56% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total funding costs were 0.42%, 0.43%, and 0.67% for the same respective periods.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $117 thousand for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021 compared to provision expense of $2.4 million and $10.5 million for the same respective periods of 2020. In 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses through the application of a qualitative factor in response to potential credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in the Company's allowance for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was due to the release of the COVID-19 factor, as economic conditions improved, partially offset by organic loan growth, reserves for fintech-related loans, specific reserves for impaired loans, and reserve needs for loans that have migrated from the Company's acquired loan pools.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.2 million compared to $13.5 million and $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $5.9 million and $9.5 million of noninterest income in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company realized gains of $6.2 million on the termination of interest rate swaps that hedged interest rates on certain FHLB advances. Other income in the fourth and third quarters of 2021 included $5.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of fair value adjustments for the Company's investments, primarily in certain fintech companies. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $88.0 million and $56.8 million, respectively. Noninterest income in 2021 included the second quarter gain on the sale of PPP loans of $24.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $25.4 million compared to $25.6 million and $22.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Merger-related expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were $171 thousand, $1.4 million, and $662 thousand, respectively. Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased $692 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to greater incentive expenses recorded in the fourth quarter and greater headcount to support the growing fintech business, partially offset by lower costs incurred by the Company's mortgage division. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $112.1 million and $68.4 million, respectively. Included in these amounts were merger-related expenses of $11.9 million and $2.4 million for the same respective periods.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest1, totaled $16.1 million at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $9.5 million from December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.60% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.44% as of December 31, 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $12.1 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.68% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.89% at December 31, 2020. The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans held for investment since December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the loans acquired in the Bay Banks Merger, for which no allowance for loan losses carried over in the merger, as well as the release of the COVID-19 factor, noted previously. Remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's completed mergers were $16.2 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

1 Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on January 5, 2022 its board of directors declared a $0.12 per common share quarterly dividend, payable January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $13.01 and $10.03 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and other disruptions to the Company's businesses as a result of the termination of the merger agreement with FVCB; (xvi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (xvii) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the termination of the merger agreement with FVCB; (xviii) the effects of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration; and (xxiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 (2) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 128,285

$ 117,945 Federal funds sold

43,903

775 Securities available for sale, at fair value

371,459

109,475 Restricted and other equity investments

24,591

11,173 Other investments

13,643

6,565 Loans held for sale

124,301

152,931 Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs

30,406

288,533 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

1,777,172

728,161 Less allowance for loan losses

(12,121)

(13,827) Loans held for investment, net

1,765,051

714,334 Accrued interest receivable

9,573

5,428 Other real estate owned

157

— Premises and equipment, net

26,661

14,831 Right-of-use asset

6,317

5,328 Bank owned life insurance

46,545

15,724 Goodwill

26,826

19,620 Other intangible assets

7,742

2,581 Mortgage derivative asset

1,876

5,293 Mortgage servicing rights, net

16,469

7,084 Mortgage brokerage receivable

4,064

8,516 Interest rate swap asset

199

1,716 Other assets

18,802

10,406 Total assets

$ 2,666,870

$ 1,498,258 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 706,088

$ 333,051 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits

941,805

282,263 Savings

150,376

78,352 Time deposits

499,502

251,443 Total deposits

2,297,771

945,109 FHLB borrowings

10,111

115,000 FRB borrowings

17,901

281,650 Subordinated notes, net

39,986

24,506 Lease liability

7,651

5,506 Interest rate swap liability

199

2,735 Other liabilities

16,112

15,552 Total liabilities

2,389,731

1,390,058 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 18,774,082 and

8,577,932 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively (1)

194,309

66,771 Additional paid-in capital

252

252 Retained earnings

85,982

40,688 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,632)

264 Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

276,911

107,975 Noncontrolling interest

228

225 Total stockholders' equity

277,139

108,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,666,870

$ 1,498,258









(1) Common stock as of the periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. (2) Derived from audited December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.









Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$ 21,685

$ 22,294

$ 15,793 Interest on taxable securities

1,612

1,317

605 Interest on nontaxable securities

62

61

28 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

45

82

— Total interest income

23,404

23,754

16,426 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

1,593

1,622

1,357 Interest on subordinated notes

485

644

411 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

448

364

645 Total interest expense

2,526

2,630

2,413 Net interest income

20,878

21,124

14,013 Provision for loan losses

117

—

2,375 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

20,761

21,124

11,638 Noninterest income:











Residential mortgage banking income, net

4,365

7,704

12,491 Mortgage servicing rights

1,493

1,827

3,843 Gain on termination of interest rate swaps

6,221

—

— Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

680

108

101 Wealth and trust management

439

499

— Service charges on deposit accounts

391

376

236 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

253

278

112 Payroll processing

235

223

238 Bank and purchase card, net

709

497

231 Fair value adjustments of other investments

5,686

990

— Other

1,731

1,016

767 Total noninterest income

22,203

13,518

18,019 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

15,466

14,774

15,532 Occupancy and equipment

1,540

1,743

898 Data processing

1,169

893

1,034 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

299

372

1,906 Advertising and marketing

414

452

258 Communications

1,012

761

185 Audit and accounting fees

227

195

158 FDIC insurance

175

487

181 Intangible amortization

461

500

217 Other contractual services

631

633

538 Other taxes and assessments

640

547

265 Merger-related

171

1,441

662 Other

3,240

2,839

1,060 Total noninterest expense

25,445

25,637

22,894 Income before income tax

17,519

9,005

6,763 Income tax expense

4,724

2,199

1,183 Net income

$ 12,795

$ 6,806

$ 5,580 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2)

4

1 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 12,793

$ 6,810

$ 5,581 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 12,793

$ 6,810

$ 5,581 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 0.68

$ 0.36

$ 0.65













(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)











For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$ 97,933

$ 51,559 Interest on taxable securities

5,192

2,752 Interest on nontaxable securities

239

147 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

182

2 Total interest income

103,546

54,460 Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

6,437

6,246 Interest on subordinated notes

2,627

1,265 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

2,001

2,439 Total interest expense

11,065

9,950 Net interest income

92,481

44,510 Provision for loan losses

117

10,450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

92,364

34,060 Noninterest income:







Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans

24,315

— Residential mortgage banking income, net

28,624

44,460 Mortgage servicing rights

8,398

7,084 Gain on termination of interest rate swaps

6,221

— Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

2,005

880 Wealth and trust management

2,373

— Service charges on deposit accounts

1,464

905 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 932

390 Payroll processing

941

974 Bank and purchase card, net

1,805

714 Fair value adjustments of other investments

7,316

— Other

3,561

1,418 Total noninterest income

87,955

56,825 Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

61,891

45,418 Occupancy and equipment

6,508

3,551 Data processing

4,441

2,683 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

1,736

2,687 Advertising and marketing

1,403

776 Communications

2,814

721 Audit and accounting fees

902

436 FDIC insurance

1,014

749 Intangible amortization

1,867

825 Other contractual services

2,783

1,408 Other taxes and assessments

2,613

1,013 Merger-related

11,868

2,372 Other

12,302

5,748 Total noninterest expense

112,142

68,387 Income before income tax

68,177

22,498 Income tax expense

15,697

4,801 Net income

$ 52,480

$ 17,697 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3)

(1) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 52,477

$ 17,696 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 52,477

$ 17,696 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 2.94

$ 2.07









(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)























As of and for the Three Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Income Statement Data:



















Interest income

$ 23,404

$ 23,754

$ 33,812

$ 22,576

$ 16,426 Interest expense

2,526

2,630

3,350

2,559

2,413 Net interest income

20,878

21,124

30,462

20,017

14,013 Provision for loan losses

117

—

—

—

2,375 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

20,761

21,124

30,462

20,017

11,638 Noninterest income

22,203

13,518

36,425

15,809

18,019 Noninterest expenses

25,445

25,637

30,548

30,512

22,894 Income before income taxes

17,519

9,005

36,339

5,314

6,763 Income tax expense

4,724

2,199

7,697

1,077

1,183 Net income

12,795

6,806

28,642

4,237

5,580 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2)

4

4

(9)

1 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 12,793

$ 6,810

$ 28,646

$ 4,228

$ 5,581 Per Common Share Data:



















Earnings per share - basic (2)

$ 0.68

$ 0.36

$ 1.54

$ 0.28

$ 0.65 Earnings per share - diluted (2)

0.68

0.36

1.54

0.28

0.65 Dividends declared - post-stock split basis

—

0.240

—

0.195

— Book value per common share (2)

14.76

14.48

14.32

12.88

12.61 Tangible book value per common share (2) - Non-GAAP

13.01

12.69

12.49

11.02

10.03 Balance Sheet Data:



















Assets

$ 2,666,870

$ 2,699,302

$ 2,764,730

$ 3,167,374

$ 1,498,258 Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)

1,807,578

1,771,531

1,832,847

2,289,374

1,016,694 Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)

1,777,172

1,724,883

1,702,654

1,691,748

728,161 Allowance for loan losses

12,121

12,614

13,007

13,402

13,827 Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

16,203

16,985

16,987

18,691

1,248 Loans held for sale

124,301

171,681

174,008

137,621

152,931 Securities

396,050

379,441

276,619

293,555

120,648 Deposits

2,297,771

2,200,204

2,190,571

2,140,118

945,109 Subordinated notes, net

39,986

40,503

46,149

54,588

24,506 FHLB and FRB advances

28,012

158,972

222,502

692,789

396,650 Total stockholders' equity

277,139

269,720

266,826

239,734

108,200 Average common shares outstanding - basic (2)

18,774

18,776

18,625

15,137

8,579 Average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

18,795

18,799

18,646

15,154

8,579 Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)

1.90%

0.95%

3.39%

0.68%

1.48% Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP

1.92%

1.16%

3.50%

1.84%

1.62% Return on average equity (1)

18.90%

11.58%

47.39%

8.69%

21.45% Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP

19.10%

11.87%

49.01%

23.29%

23.46% Total loan to deposit ratio

84.1%

88.3%

91.6%

113.4%

123.8% Held for investment loan to deposit ratio

78.7%

80.5%

83.7%

107.0%

107.6% Net interest margin (1)

3.39%

3.32%

3.82%

3.43%

3.88% Cost of deposits (1)

0.29%

0.29%

0.29%

0.36%

0.56% Efficiency ratio

59.1%

74.0%

45.7%

85.2%

70.9% Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP

58.7%

69.8%

43.8%

60.0%

68.8% Merger-related expenses (MRE)

171

1,441

1,237

9,019

662 Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:



















Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.1%

9.7%

7.1%

7.9%

6.9% Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans

0.68%

0.73%

0.76%

0.79%

1.90% Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.60%

0.56%

0.43%

0.17%

0.44% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.61%

0.57%

0.45%

0.19%

0.44%



























































































Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)























As of and for the Three Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):









































Tangible Common Equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 277,139

$ 269,720

$ 266,826

$ 239,734

$ 108,200 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)

(32,942)

(33,224)

(34,153)

(34,556)

(22,200) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 244,197

$ 236,496

$ 232,673

$ 205,178

$ 86,000 Total shares outstanding (2)

18,774

18,776

18,631

18,618

8,578 Book value per share

$ 14.76

$ 14.48

$ 14.32

$ 12.88

$ 12.61 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

13.01

12.69

12.49

11.02

10.03





















Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets



















Total assets

$ 2,666,870

$ 2,699,302

$ 2,764,730

$ 3,167,374

$ 1,498,258 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)

(32,942)

(33,224)

(34,153)

(34,556)

(22,200) Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,633,928

$ 2,666,078

$ 2,730,577

$ 3,132,818

$ 1,476,058 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 244,197

$ 236,496

$ 232,673

$ 205,178

$ 86,000 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

9.3%

8.9%

8.5%

6.5%

5.8%





















Operating return on average assets (annualized)



















Net income

$ 12,795

$ 6,806

$ 28,642

$ 4,237

$ 5,581 Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (4)

135

1,138

977

7,125

523 Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 12,930

$ 7,944

$ 29,619

$ 11,362

$ 6,104 Average assets

$ 2,687,204

$ 2,749,909

$ 3,383,015

$ 2,475,912

$ 1,510,779 Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

1.92%

1.16%

3.50%

1.84%

1.62%





















Operating return on average equity (annualized)



















Net income

$ 12,795

$ 6,806

$ 28,642

$ 4,237

$ 5,581 Add: MRE, ATB (4)

135

1,138

977

7,125

523 Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 12,930

$ 7,944

$ 29,619

$ 11,362

$ 6,104 Average stockholders' equity

$ 270,730

$ 267,670

$ 241,731

$ 195,103

$ 104,065 Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

19.10%

11.87%

49.01%

23.29%

23.46%





















Operating efficiency ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 25,445

$ 25,637

$ 30,548

$ 30,512

$ 22,312 Less: MRE

171

1,441

1,237

9,019

662 Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP)

$ 25,274

$ 24,196

$ 29,311

$ 21,493

$ 21,650 Net interest income

20,878

21,124

30,462

20,017

14,014 Noninterest income

22,203

13,518

36,425

15,809

17,436 Total of net interest income and noninterest income

43,081

34,642

66,887

35,826

31,450 Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

58.7%

69.8%

43.8%

60.0%

68.8%





















(1) Annualized. (2) Shares outstanding as of and for the periods stated are reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. (3) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (4) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.

