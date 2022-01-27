BD Recognized for Equality by Bloomberg, Human Rights Campaign Company Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality from The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third straight year and has also been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation after receiving a perfect score (100%) on the organization's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fifth consecutive year.

"BD's track record for supporting women in the workplace and our communities, combined with our policies and practices that promote workforce equality for LGBTQ+ associates have helped us once again achieve this important recognition," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of HR – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Engagement at BD. "Our inclusive culture enables associates to thrive in their careers and promotes the exchange of ideas and perspectives that help us ensure quality, foster innovation and advance our BD 2025 strategy."

The 2022 Bloomberg GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The HRC Foundation's CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. BD's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned the company a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

BD was named to these prestigious lists because of its policies and programs that foster an inclusive and equitable environment for associates. It demonstrates the company's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals focus on maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being and also contributes to community and company health.

For more information about the company's ID&E programs, visit https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/careers/inclusion-and-diversity.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

