ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $600.3 million, an increase of 11.9% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $536.3 million. The Company's reported net income was $65.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $70.3 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the Company of $5.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") matter. The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution.
For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's revenues rose 12.2% to $2.424 billion compared to $2.161 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $350.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share compared to $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share for the prior year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the full year 2021 were $335.5 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $267.5 million and $0.54 per diluted share for the prior year. The results for 2021 have been adjusted for the gain related to the disposition of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.5 million ($23.2 million net of tax) and the accrual of $8.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing SEC matter. The results for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.
Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and full year 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2022."
*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At December 31, (unaudited)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,301
$
98,477
Trade accounts receivables, net
139,579
126,337
Financed receivables, net
26,152
23,716
Materials and supplies
28,926
30,843
Other current assets
52,422
35,404
Total Current Assets
352,380
314,777
Equipment and property, net
133,257
178,052
Goodwill
716,303
653,176
Customer contracts, net
330,644
298,949
Trademarks and tradenames, net
108,376
109,044
Other intangible assets, net
11,636
10,777
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
244,784
212,342
Financed receivables, long-term, net
47,097
38,187
Other assets
34,949
30,596
Total Assets
$
1,979,426
$
1,845,900
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
44,568
64,596
Accrued insurance, current
36,414
31,675
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
97,862
91,011
Unearned revenue
143,778
131,253
Operating lease liabilities, current
75,240
73,248
Current portion of long-term debt
18,750
17,188
Other current liabilities
73,106
63,540
Total Current Liabilities
489,718
472,511
Accrued insurance, less current portion
31,545
36,067
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
172,520
140,897
Long-term debt
136,250
185,812
Deferred income tax liabilities
13,255
10,612
Long-term accrued liabilities
54,090
58,641
Total Liabilities
897,378
904,540
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
491,911
491,612
Retained earnings and other equity
590,137
449,748
Total stockholders' equity
1,082,048
941,360
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,979,426
$
1,845,900
*Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
Customer services
$
600,343
$
536,292
$
2,424,300
$
2,161,220
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
297,729
266,344
1,162,617
1,048,592
Sales, general and administrative
187,538
159,086
727,489
656,207
Depreciation and amortization
23,686
22,403
94,205
88,329
Total operating expenses
508,953
447,833
1,984,311
1,793,128
OPERATING INCOME
91,390
88,459
439,989
368,092
Interest (income) expense, net
(504)
591
830
5,082
Other (income) expense, net
(2,081)
970
(35,679)
8,290
CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
93,975
86,898
474,838
354,720
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
28,638
24,279
124,151
93,896
NET INCOME
$
65,337
$
62,619
$
350,687
$
260,824
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.71
$
0.53
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
492,041
491,619
492,054
491,604
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
Better/
2021
2020
(Worse)
%
2021
2020
(Worse)
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net
Net income
$
65,337
$
62,619
$
2,718
4.3
%
$
350,687
$
260,824
$
89,863
34.5
%
Property disposition gains (net of tax ($23,230))
—
—
—
—
(31,517)
—
(31,517)
—
SEC matter1
5,000
—
5,000
—
8,000
—
8,000
—
Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense2
—
—
—
—
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
Adjusted income taxes on excluded items
—
—
—
—
8,287
—
8,287
—
Adjusted net income
$
70,337
$
62,619
$
7,718
12.3
%
$
335,457
$
267,515
$
67,942
25.4
%
Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.01
7.7
%
$
0.68
$
0.54
$
0.14
25.9
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
492,041
491,619
422
0.1
%
492,054
491,604
450
0.1
%
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and
Net income
$
65,337
$
62,619
$
2,718
4.3
%
$
350,687
$
260,824
$
89,863
34.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
23,686
22,403
1,283
5.7
94,205
88,329
5,876
6.7
Interest (income) expense, net
(504)
591
(1,095)
(185.3)
830
5,082
(4,252)
(83.7)
Provision for income taxes
28,638
24,279
4,359
18.0
124,151
93,896
30,255
32.2
EBITDA
117,157
109,892
7,265
6.6
%
569,873
448,131
121,742
27.2
%
Property disposition gains
—
—
—
—
(31,517)
—
(31,517)
—
SEC matter
5,000
—
5,000
—
8,000
—
8,000
—
Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense
—
—
—
—
—
6,691
(6,691)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
122,157
$
109,892
$
12,265
11.2
%
$
546,356
$
454,822
$
91,534
20.1
%
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
96,062
$
95,178
$
884
0.9
%
$
394,973
$
435,785
$
(40,812)
(9.4)
%
Capital expenditures
(7,163)
(5,539)
(1,624)
(29.3)
(27,194)
(23,229)
(3,965)
(17.1)
Free Cash Flow
$
88,899
$
89,639
$
(740)
(0.8)
%
$
367,779
$
412,556
$
(44,777)
(10.9)
%
1These amounts are not tax deductible for state or federal purposes.
2This amount is not tax deductible for state or federal purposes due to the limitation on executive compensation under IRC Sec. 162(m).
3Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.
2021
YTD
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues
Revenues
$
2,424,300
$
600,343
$
650,199
$
638,204
$
535,554
Revenue growth from acquisitions
(58,587)
(15,910)
(12,689)
(13,832)
(16,156)
Organic revenues
2,365,713
584,433
637,510
624,372
519,398
Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate
(17,301)
(4,944)
(2,702)
(6,868)
(2,787)
Organic revenues in constant dollars
$
2,348,412
$
579,489
$
634,808
$
617,504
$
516,611
2020 revenues
$
2,161,220
$
536,292
$
583,698
$
553,329
$
487,901
Revenue growth
12.2%
11.9%
11.4%
15.3%
9.8%
Revenue growth from acquisitions
2.7%
3.0%
2.2%
2.5%
3.3%
Organic revenue growth
9.5%
8.9%
9.2%
12.8%
6.5%
Organic revenue growth in constant dollars
8.7%
8.1%
8.8%
11.6%
5.9%
Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to
Commercial revenues
$
829,396
$
211,213
$
218,648
$
210,838
$
188,697
Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions
(20,749)
(3,949)
(4,532)
(5,779)
(6,489)
Commercial organic revenues
$
808,647
$
207,264
$
214,116
$
205,059
$
182,208
2020 revenues
$
752,348
$
189,572
$
199,561
$
179,900
$
183,315
Revenue growth
10.2%
11.4%
9.6%
17.2%
2.9%
Revenue growth from acquisitions
2.8%
2.1%
2.3%
3.2%
3.5%
Organic revenue growth
7.4%
9.3%
7.3%
14.0%
(0.6)%
Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to
Residential revenues
$
1,103,687
$
267,816
$
307,747
$
292,945
$
235,179
Residential revenues from acquisitions
(28,130)
(8,429)
(6,004)
(5,938)
(7,759)
Residential organic revenues
$
1,075,557
$
259,387
$
301,743
$
287,007
$
227,420
2020 revenues
$
977,470
$
239,311
$
275,581
$
257,921
$
204,657
Revenue growth
12.9%
11.9%
11.7%
13.6%
14.9%
Revenue growth from acquisitions
2.9%
3.5%
2.2%
2.3%
3.8%
Organic revenue growth
10.0%
8.4%
9.5%
11.3%
11.1%
Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to Organic
Residential revenues
$
465,053
$
114,262
$
117,423
$
127,674
$
105,694
Residential revenues from acquisitions
(9,708)
(3,532)
(2,153)
(2,115)
(1,908)
Residential organic revenues
$
455,345
$
110,730
$
115,270
$
125,559
$
103,786
2020 revenues
$
406,781
$
100,593
$
102,144
$
109,817
$
94,227
Revenue growth
14.3%
13.6%
15.0%
16.3%
12.2%
Revenue growth from acquisitions
2.4%
3.5%
2.1%
1.9%
2.0%
Organic revenue growth
11.9%
10.1%
12.9%
14.4%
10.2%
