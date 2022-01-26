Blue Lake Casino & Hotel Selects Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lake Casino & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Blue Lake, CA will be installing the QCI Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with QCI. Their reporting and analysis tools are thorough and robust, but what really impressed us was the entire QCI team. From the first representative to the founders we have been more and more bought into this company. It is an exciting endeavor and we know we picked the right group to team up with," said Jace Baldosser, Casino Manager at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Blue Lake Casino & Hotel's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 45 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of Blue Lake Casino & Hotel."

ABOUT Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Blue Lake Casino & Hotel offers the premier casino experience on California's Redwood Coast! Our hotel amenities include room service, free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool + spa, and safe storage. Our staff provides the friendliest service experience in the area. We offer 700 slots, Bigfoot Bonus Jackpots, a variety of Table Games, and the Redwood Rewards Club. Our tiered club offers the most rewarding experience on the Redwood Coast - you'll earn free play, hotel stays, dining comps, event tickets, and bonus offers! Our current dining options include Alice's Restaurant, Sushi Blue, and the Wave Lounge! Check our website for current hours. Experience free Live Music in the Wave Lounge every weekend! Join us for exclusive, intimate concerts in the Sapphire Palace! Experience our annual expos such as the Something Blue Wedding Show or Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo! You can even book private events in our Sapphire Palace or Kinetic Lounge!

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 45 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

