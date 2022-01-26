Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen Launches Integrated Content Delivery Network Platform

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen"), has launched its own integrated Content Delivery Network ("CDN") platform.

A CDN is a technology that distributes content that users wish to access to the nodes closest to the user through network intelligence strategies, which improves the response time of a website and addresses issues such as peak traffic times and insufficient bandwidth. CDNs are commonly used in commercial applications to accelerate upload and download speeds for file transfers, audio and video content, as well as live streaming. While a CDN can improve the stability and continuity of a user's experience, enterprises may still experience interruptions in their data and network connectivity when faced with a sudden spike in traffic. Integrated CDN platforms have been developed to address this problem.

Xunpusen's integrated CDN platform combines the resources of three major cloud providers in China, all of whom are Xunpusen partners. The integrated CDN platform has more than 2,000 nodes, including more than 500 overseas nodes, connecting to the networks of various regions and operators to ensure provide coverage of the entire region without blind spots. The platform currently services more than 800,000 customers and manages approximately 7 million domain names. Backed by Xunpusen's technology to further optimize data network acceleration, we believe the integrated CDN platform limits potential service outages due to heavy traffic or bandwidth usage, and provides a better network acceleration experience for enterprise customers. Xunpusen's integrated CDN platform enables enterprises to realize end-to-end monitoring, provides the continuity of content transmission services and enables stable and fast network access.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to introduce our own integrated CDN platform to the market, which we believe is a better network distribution solution for our enterprise customers and their users. We take pride in our automatic commercial-operator-level malfunction resolution procedures, quality assurance system and ability to offer 24/7 service to our clients."

Mr. Chen continued, "With three of the leading cloud service providers in China supporting our new integrated CDN platform, we are optimistic about the growth prospects of Xunpusen's overall business and look forward to better serving a growing base of B2B customers as their trusted CDN partner."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider and a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

