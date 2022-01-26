Advanced Technology International Awarded Grant by SC Commerce Department to Positively Impact State's Innovation Economy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to announce its selection as a South Carolina Department of Commerce (SC Commerce) Office of Innovation 2022 Relentless Challenge grant recipient for its program, "Expanding SC Underrepresented Minorities in the Cyber Security and Computer Science Workforce."

The Relentless Challenge is designed to award grants to programs that support SC's efforts in its relentless pursuit of transformational ideas. The program's mission is to introduce SC underrepresented minority students from SC historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Trident Technical College (TTC) to the opportunities presented by the cyber security and computer science profession, increase their representation in the field, and create a pipeline of talent that benefits both job seekers and employers. The SC HBCUs include: Allen University, Benedict College, Clinton College, Denmark Technical College, Morris College, South Carolina State University, Voorhees College.

"We are pleased to receive this award from SC Commerce and expand our efforts in fostering technology innovation in South Carolina," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are excited to work with the SC HBCUs, TTC, and our government and industry partners to provide students firsthand insight to the computer science field through a guided program with the SC-based cyber and information technology industry."

Participating companies from the state's cyber and information security industry will mentor students over nine months and develop an individualized one-week internship for the student they are mentoring. The program will culminate with a Hackathon event hosted by Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina.

ATI is collaborating with the SC Commission of Minority Affairs, the National Science and Engineering Alliance, the Charleston Defense Contractor's Association, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, and the SC Council on Competitiveness Initiative SC Tech to provide the mentorship, internship, and hackathon experiences for the students. The mentorships are scheduled to commence in March 2022, the internship will be conducted the second week of May 2022, and the hackathon will be held the first weekend in November 2022.

"Thank you for including the SC Commission of Minority Affairs in this collaborative initiative and for creating an opportunity for HBCU students. This will to be such a rewarding experience," said Dr. Delores Dacosta, Executive Director of the Commission.

ATI, a nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI uses the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI manages both Other Transaction Agreement (OTA)-based and Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR)-based collaborations, many of which are for the Department of Defense.

