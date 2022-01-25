California stores will offer delivery of alcohol, making them Uber's first major US grocery partner to do so

Uber Partners with Smart & Final to Expand West Coast Grocery Offering California stores will offer delivery of alcohol, making them Uber's first major US grocery partner to do so

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with Smart & Final Stores, Inc., the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, to expand their on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the West Coast.

Uber Eats logo (PRNewsfoto/Uber) (PRNewswire)

Uber is helping consumers get what they need within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

As of today, 173 Smart & Final stores across Arizona, California and Nevada are available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats, with plans to onboard all of Smart & Final's 254 locations. Smart & Final is the first major grocery US partner to offer alcohol to customers through Uber Eats. Alcohol is now available for delivery in California with plans to expand the offering to Arizona and Nevada later this year.

"Grocery continues to be a rapid area of growth for us this year with millions of consumers ordering groceries and other essentials through Uber each month," said Oskar Hjertonsson, Head of grocery at Uber. "By partnering with grocers like Smart & Final, we're able to meet our customer's demands for more high-quality products, including alcohol, at value prices delivered seamlessly, right to their door."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for easy and convenient ways to shop, and this new partnership with Uber allows Smart & Final to bring our more than 3,000 club store items, farm-fresh produce, organic products and even alcohol to new and existing shoppers via a convenient on-demand experience," said Joe VanDette, Group Vice President – Marketing & Digital. "Smart & Final is committed to providing our customers, whether they be in-store or at home, the opportunity to save time and money without a membership fee."

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: press@uber.com

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

Smart & Final Media Contact: Press@SmartandFinal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uber