Sequanta selects Olink® Explore 3072 to analyze new cohort study in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that Sequanta Technologies, a leading multi-omics service provider based in China, will use Olink® Explore 3072 to analyze the samples to serve a new large scale cohort study in China.

Since 2021, Sequanta and Olink's partnership has provided Sequanta access to Olink's Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology. This collaboration has enabled end-to-end multi-omic clinical studies, which could also facilitate the development of precision medicine in China. As Olink's preferred third-party service provider in China, Sequanta is serving pharmaceutical and academia customers in this geography, utilizing Olink's innovative and disruptive technology, particularly in high-throughput multi-omics research based on genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics.

"We have seen strong local demand in the past year, demonstrated by clear market interest and the significant number of contracts signed by Sequanta with prestigious research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies," said Lele Sun, PhD., Founder and CEO at Sequanta. "In this new program, Sequanta will use the Olink® Explore 3072 high-throughput proteomics platform to analyze the samples from a large-scale cohort study to serve the purpose of the investigation of novel markers and therapeutic targets in common chronic diseases in collaboration with one of the top universities in China."

"After years of customer request for Olink's pioneering technology, we are very excited to also see growing demand from our customers in China in the expansion of our protein biomarker library with Olink® Explore 3072," said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics. "The fast-growing proteomics field is expected to play an increasingly important role in human health, and we're looking forward to working with Sequanta to address the needs of this market."

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Sequanta

Sequanta Technologies is a leading multi-omics research and clinical service provider in China, focusing on genomics, proteomics and related services to support pharmaceutical clients in biomarker discovery and clinical trials. Sequanta provides diversified genomics and proteomics assays validated by research standard and CAP standard, which include genotyping and gene expression qPCR assays, NGS assays and protein biomarker detection assays. The featured assays include Foundation One CDx, Illumina TSO500 assay for tissue and ctDNA, 10x Genomics single cell solutions, Olink Target 96 and Olink Explore 384/1536/3072 assays, whole genome and whole exome sequencing, meta-genome , mRNA and smRNA sequencing, , etc. Customized panels are also available based on specific project needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink's strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink's business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Olink's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

