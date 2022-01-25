SCORE Small Business Mentors Celebrates the Impact of its 10,000 Volunteers During National Mentoring Month

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is celebrating National Mentoring Month by highlighting the significant impact SCORE's 10,000 volunteers have on small businesses throughout the nation.

More than 569,000 unique clients took advantage of SCORE's mentoring and educational services last year, and entrepreneurs who received more than three hours of mentoring reported higher revenues and increased growth. "Mentoring makes a difference," said SCORE Vice President of External Relations Betsy Dougert. "SCORE is incredibly grateful to our volunteer mentors who share their time and talents with America's small business owners."

How SCORE mentors help small businesses

SCORE mentors have years of business experience and many are themselves successful small business owners. Mentors volunteer through SCORE to help other entrepreneurs in their community, providing guidance by sharing real-world knowledge and expertise, as well as practical tools and resources.

"SCORE mentors are like cheerleaders for their clients because, most of the time, SCORE mentors will see what the clients don't see in themselves," explains SCORE Chicago Chair Hannah Fernandez.

What to expect in a SCORE mentoring session

SCORE mentoring sessions are collaborative, confidential meetings between small business owners and a mentor, either in-person or remotely via phone, email, video or online chat. During these sessions, entrepreneurs can share their business goals, challenges and questions. SCORE mentors will offer advice, resources and insights to guide business owners in their next best steps.

"I find myself sharing a lot about my journey with my clients and it's always appreciated," said SCORE Raleigh mentor Patti Williams. "They know that I've been there."

Visit www.score.org/find-mentor to request a mentor. If you'd like to become a SCORE mentor and help make a difference in your community, visit: www.score.org/volunteer .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide. In the past five years, SCORE volunteers have helped start 186,685 businesses and create 378,550 non-owner jobs. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

