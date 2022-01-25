'Non Fungible Penny' - Hybrid-NFT of New Gold Penny of Henry III Successfully Bought at GBP18,000 at Spink Auction

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that the Hybrid- NFT™️ (h-NFT) for the New Gold Penny of Henry III was successfully bid at GBP18,000 at the auction conducted by Spink & Sons on 23 January 2022. At the same auction, the physical coin was also successfully bought for GBP 648,000.

Following the media release dated 22 January 2022, the "Non Fungible Penny" h-NFT is the First Ever Collectible NFT Coin ever auctioned by Spink & Sons, a renowned collectors' auction house dating back to 1600s, in a first cross-over collaboration with Coinllectibles™️. It is the first ever numismatic NFT sold by an international auction house. Starting bid price for the h-NFT was GBP 5 (USD 6.70 or COTK 2,900 based on then applicable exchange rates) and was bought at GBP 18,000. COTK holders also eagerly took part in this auction, with the highest bid coming in at COTK 3m.

The specially-commissioned virtual moving graphic commemorates that unique moment, as the Hemyock soil is finally removed after 765 years to unearth the most important single coin find made in Britain for over a decade, and the first time a new coin of this type has been placed in the archaeological record for almost 260 years.

The successful bidder of the h-NFT will now hold the digital ownership title (DOT) to the private and commercial licences described therein with respect to the video Mp4 4k UHD file of the New Gold Penny of Henry III. These licences, together with a contractual obligation not to issue another identical h-NFT (meaning that this h-NFT is one of a kind), are minted into the h-NFT and uploaded onto the blockchain for full authenticity and transparency - details can be found on the www.coinllectibles.art website. Proceeds from the auction will be split over charities chosen by the vendor and Spink, specifically The Rodney Cook Memorial Fund and the Himal Foundation.

"Minting has always been at the heart of Spink's business over the centuries. It is through medals minting that we received our first Royal warrant from H.M. Queen Victoria. Whilst embedded in a long tradition we pride ourselves in being one of the most innovative international auction house, and hence we thought it would be very fitting to be the first one to mint a Numismatic NFT. I am very happy we chose to collaborate with Coinllectibles in this project, as their expertise was a perfect complement to ours, but the passion for history and innovation was clearly shared. After fierce bidding, the NFT went to a good home, or should I say now a "good wallet,"says Olivier D. Stocker, CFA, Chairman and CEO – Spink & Sons Ltd.

Commenting on the successful partnership with Spink on the auction, Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are honoured to be working with Spink on their inaugural NFT offering, and are most certainly proud to be a part of this significant event. The hybrid-NFT reflects our continued innovation and collaborative approach to partnership as we bring an increasingly diversified and exciting offering to our ecosystem."

