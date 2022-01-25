The FMI Foundation Honors Eggland's Best with its 2021 Gold Plate Award

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FMI Foundation has announced Eggland's Best as a 2021 Gold Plate Award winner in the Food Manufacturer and Supplier Category for the brand's national "Share A Better Family Meal" campaign. The Gold Plate Awards program honors the efforts to support and bring awareness to the importance of the National Family Meals Month™ and the overall Family Meals Movement across food retailers, suppliers, and community partners by celebrating programs that encourage families to spend more time at home sharing nutritious meals.

"After receiving an incredible number of submissions, we are overjoyed to present a Gold Plate Award to recognize the Eggland's Best 'Share A Better Family Meal' campaign for its creativity and dedication to inspiring families to take part in National Family Meals Month™," said David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation. "After careful review, Eggland's Best stood out in the category for the brand's devotion to continuously encouraging loved ones to gather around the table to enjoy better-for-you home cooked-meals."

An independent panel of judges chose the winners, rating programs on a wide variety of categories including extent of reach, originality, creativity, and promotion of this year's theme, Stay Strong with Family Meals.

"At Eggland's Best, we believe that our eggs are best enjoyed with loved ones, so we're thrilled that our 'Share A Better Family Meal' campaign has received the highly esteemed Gold Plate award," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "This honor recognizes our commitment to encourage families to live healthier by choosing an egg with superior taste, freshness, and nutrition."

The mission of EB's "Share A Better Family Meal" campaign is to encourage families to spend more time around the table eating nutritious meals together, as studies continue to show the positive, lifelong benefits of family meals. This year, Eggland's Best partnered with Raddish Kids, the leading children's culinary subscription kit, to release a digital version of its popular cooking kit titled "Eggscellent Experiments" aimed at teaching kids culinary skills and nurturing their confidence in the kitchen. Eggland's Best and Raddish Kids also co-hosted a series of live cook-along events for influencers, media, and consumers.

"There are so many benefits to sharing a home-cooked meal together and it's important to make these little moments count when it comes to your family's nutritional needs," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "Eggland's Best eggs are versatile enough to include as an ingredient in any meal and are packed with superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs such as 25 percent less saturated fat and six times more Vitamin D, which is why I choose them for my family!"

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About FMI Foundation

Established in 1996, the FMI Foundation seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational and scientific purposes. To help support the role of food retailing, the FMI Foundation focuses on research, education and resources in the area of health and well-being, which includes food safety, nutrition and social responsibility considerations. www.FMI.org/Foundation.

